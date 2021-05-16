WESTFALL — The No. 3 Westfall Mustangs won their Division III sectional championship game against the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes on Friday, 12-0.
The Buckeyes, seeded No. 22 in the bracket, fell behind 6-0 after two innings and weren't able to rally back.
Westfall, the outright champions of the Scioto Valley Conference, added six runs in the fourth to go ahead 12-0.
The Mustangs improved to 22-5 and will host No. 15 Reedsville Eastern on Wednesday in a Division III district semifinal.
The Buckeyes (6-18) had five hits, with Ryleigh Giffin hitting two singles. Abby Riffle also hit a double, with Sydne Rawlins and Emma Fields hitting singles.
Giffin pitched all four innings for N-Y, with only two of Westfall's 12 runs being earned. The Buckeyes were charged with seven errors.
Giffin gave up only six hits, walking two and striking out five.
Westfall's Dumm struck out 11 batters without walking any.
The Buckeyes are scheduled to conclude their 2021 season at home against Meigs on Tuesday in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division makeup game.
