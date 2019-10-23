WAVERLY — Alexander coach Tom Fauber couldn't fault his team's effort in the second half of their Division III district semifinal.
The Spartans simply ran into a well-oiled machine in Lynchburg-Clay.
The Mustangs earned a 2-0 win over the Spartans in Tuesday's tournament contest, played at Waverly's Raidiger Field.
Alexander was trying to get in position to defend its Southeast District championship from a year ago, but Lynchburg-Clay was able to end the Spartans' season for the third time in the last four seasons.
The Mustangs also ended the Spartans' four-season streak of advancing to at least the district finals.
"They had five defenders back there with the keeper behind them," Fauber said. "We struggled there early. We weren't hitting targets very well in that first half. They were in better spots than we were."
The win was the 10th in a row for Lynchburg-Clay, which improves to 13-2-3 on the season.
Even with all of the Mustangs' accolades, the Spartans had chances to force a second-half tie.
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Alexander (7-7-5) went on the offensive in the second half.
The Spartans were able to control the play for the majority of the second half, only to be turned away on their offensive advances.
Alexander's Taylor Meadows had a shot on goal that goal keeper Serena Smith saved with 18:20 remaining. Amora Albano was also able to get a couple of shots toward the net, only to be turned away by Smith.
"What we did in the second half was switch formation on them a little bit," Fauber said. "We played probably 30 of that 40 minutes, I felt like we were on the attack. We gave ourselves chances.
"I thought we brought it at them, I don't know how we didn't tuck something in," Fauber added. "I really don't."
Lynchburg-Clay was able to put the game out of reach with a spectacular goal by senior Kaylee Lunsford.
She delivered a shot from around the 25-yard line, drilling it into the upper corner of the goal.
Alexander keeper Emma Pennington leaped for it, but the shot was simply put in a place where it couldn't be saved.
For all of their hard work in the second half, the Spartans now faced a 2-0 deficit with just 10:30 remaining.
"It was phenomenal," Fauber said of the goal. "It was a great upper-90 hit from what, 25 yards out?"
The Spartans continued to attack, but the Mustangs continued to get stops. Smith came out and made a sliding stop on Albano's attempt with 6:25 left to help preserve the shutout.
Lynchburg-Clay has won its three tournament games by a combined count of 20-0, and has outscored the opposition 56-8 during its 10-game winning streak.
"They're a quality opponent," Fauber said. "They're big. They're strong. They're skilled. They're well-coached."
The Mustangs will play Eastern Brown on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the district finals, back in Waverly.
Lynchburg-Clay enjoyed the lead for almost the entire game against Alexander.
Senior Isabelle Brinkman found the back of the net with 32:21 showing on the first-half clock. She received a cross from senior Zoe Fittro, giving Lynchburg-Clay an early 1-0 lead.
"They drove that ball," Fauber said. "It was flying. It was what I call the spicy meatball. When she just gets on the back end of it, you don't have to hit it very hard at that point in time when it's coming in with that much pepper."
The Mustangs had chances to add to the lead, but the Spartans were able to turn them away for more than 60 minutes of game play before surrendering the second goal.
"First half was kind of mediocre, but I thought the second half we really came at it," Fauber said. "I thought we would tuck something in to make the game really exciting."
The Spartans graduate two seniors in Meadows and Sasha Battrell. Both have been instrumental to the program, including last year's run to the regional finals.
"I would have liked to have seen our seniors walk off a little better than the district semis, but they've been great to the program," Fauber said. "Those two have played phenomenal for us and been good leaders too. They've helped our program immensely."
Alexander can return the rest of the roster that features five freshmen and six sophomores.
The Spartans battled their youth and lack of depth this season. They were 2-5-0 after a loss at Athens earlier in the season, but were 5-1-5 in their last 11 games leading up to Tuesday's tournament game against Lynchburg-Clay. Alexander tallied 42 goals in that 11-game stretch.
"They stuck with us all year as far as believing in what we're doing," Fauber said. "I think we've got a very competitive group of kids. We don't have very many — 15 girls — but they're fighters. They want to continue to fight.
"They bought in and worked hard. They're listening and wanting to get better. We have 11 of those 15 kids are freshmen and sophomores, with two seniors and two juniors out there. You'd like to hope that means good things are coming."
