A Buckeyes Skill and Drills basketball camp will be held at Nelsonville-York from May 17 through May 20.
Grades 3rd through 5th will take played from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Elementary Gym, with a cost of $25.
Grades 6th through 8th will be from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. in the high school gym and will cost $35.
If more than one from a family, the cost is $25 each and each camper will receive a t-shirt.
For more information, contact Blaine Gabriel at 740-591-6004.
