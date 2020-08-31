NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York volleyball team honored its seniors on Saturday, just the second game of the season.
In a sign of how different 2020 is, head coach Wayne Dicken was just hoping that the team can still be together by the end of the regular season to possibly do it again, and maybe have some desserts afterwards.
"It was important to get this in. Hopefully we can do something even later in the season for them where we won't have to be so distanced and maybe we can have some cake after the game or something like that," Dicken said, with a laugh. "But it was nice to get that in. Hopefully we can finish the season and get another one, something special at the end of the season also."
The Buckeyes swept the rival Trimble Tomcats in the non-league game, 25-17, 26-24, 25-23 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Seniors Madison Booth, Ashleigh Cantrell, Madison Deeter and Harlie Strausbaugh were recognized before the game. Usually something that happens at the end of the year, a lot of teams aren't wasting time in honoring their seniors. In the COVID-19 world, teams just hope to be able to play the next week, and who knows what will happen in a month or two.
"That was one of the first things we talked about, if we have a season, we wanted to make sure to recognize these seniors early because it can be taken away from us at anytime," Dicken said. "We learned that in the spring."
There were some differences in how the match went. N-Y fans sat on one side, Trimble fans on another. Players were given hand sanitizer by trainers anytime they exited the game. The teams didn't switch to the other side of the net after each set, and of course facial coverings were a must.
On the court, it was a typical Tomcat-Buckeye matchup. Even though Nelsonville-York took all three sets, the final two were up for grabs as the match could have gone either way.
Dicken said he wants his N-Y team to be scrappy, but recognized that any Trimble team is going to scrap for points as well.
"Trimble and Nelsonville-York have always been two of the scrappiest teams on the floor at all times," Dicken said. "So we knew we were going to have our work cut out for us. I think it shows the leadership of our seniors and this being a senior day, it shows the leadership they showed us to pick us up when we're down."
One of those seniors made arguably the most important play of the day.
Nelsonville-York looked like it was on its way to the sweep, leading the third set 23-17 after Ciara McKinney's ace.
The Tomcats didn't go quietly. Faith Handley recorded a kill, sending Riley Campbell back to the service line.
Laikyn Imler followed with another kill, N-Y committed a hitting error and Campbell dropped in an ace that hit the top of the net, and fell over to the Buckeyes' side of the court.
All of a sudden, the Buckeyes' lead was down to 23-21, and Dicken needed a timeout.
It didn't stop the Tomcats' momentum, as Handley and Briana Orsborne combined for a block at the net, then Imler's kill tied the match at 23-23.
That's when Nelsonville-York senior Madison Deeter made her key play. Madison Booth found her on the outside, and she put down a kill.
Deeter only had a pair of kills, but that one allowed Nelsonville-York to lead 24-23 and stop Trimble's momentum.
"Madison Deeter has grown up so much in the last two years as a volleyball player," Dicken said. "Her confidence, she wants the ball. She doesn't shy away from it at all. She's a quiet person by nature, but when she's on the floor, she's starting to come into her own."
The Tomcats were long on a kill attempt on the next volleyball, allowing the Buckeyes to hold on for the 25-23 triumph.
"Just never shifted our defense well and finished," Trimble coach Shelly Lackey said. "We started tipping and didn't stay aggressive."
The second set was the Tomcats' best chance to get back in the match. They led 16-11 at one point, but Chloe Lehman's block helped the Buckeyes tie it up at 17-17.
The teams battled back and forth the rest of the way, with Nelsonville-York going ahead 23-21 on Booth's ace.
Again, Trimble rallied, eventually going ahead 24-23.
The Buckeyes had the last say though, as Trimble (0-1) was guilty of three hitting errors in a row, and N-Y led the match 2-0 after the 26-24 win.
Trimble was led by Imler's nine kills, as the outside hitter was the focus of Nelsonville-York's defense.
"We knew we needed to key on her," Dicken said. "We cheated our middles toward her because we knew when their big hitter was in the front row, we always knew where Imler was going to be. She's a great player, but I feel like our girls rose up to the challenge."
Jacie Orsborne added 21 assists for Trimble, while Briana Orsborne had four kills and three aces.
Mackenzie Hurd led the Buckeyes with 15 kills, as Booth handed out 27 assists. Lehman added six kills and Ryleigh Giffen had five kills and four aces.
After hosting Eastern on Monday, Nelsonville-York will travel to Meigs on Tuesday for the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener.
Trimble will host Federal Hocking on Tuesday in its TVC-Hocking opener.
Lackey, who last coached the Tomcats in 2014, has made a return to the bench. She said Trimble will be just fine as the season continues.
"They worked really hard this summer and they learned a lot," she said. "As soon as they learn to transition their drills into play, they're going to be just fine. We're young. We have no seniors. We play three freshmen, a sophomore and juniors. We'll get it. We'll be fine."
