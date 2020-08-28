NELSONVILLE — Before the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes take a snap during the 2020 football season, the program will take a minute to honor their senior class.
The Buckeyes are set to host the arch-rival Trimble Tomcats on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Boston Field. An offseason unlike any other will turn into a season different than any previous one because of COVID-19.
One of those changes will be evident in the pregame, as N-Y will honor its 16 seniors and family members in Senior Night festivities.
The tradition usually falls on a team's final home game. However, the season isn't promised week to week, so Nelsonville-York head coach Rusty Richards didn't want to take any chances. N-Y will also honor seniors in all fall sports.
"I guess, just playing it safe," Richards said. "In case something would get cut short, we can honor our senior student-athletes.
"Just in case, let's honor these guys in case we don't get to (later in the season)."
The Buckeyes appear to be loaded in what will be a shortened, six-game regular season, with 11 juniors to go with those 16 seniors.
Nelsonville-York graduated the electrifying playmaker Keegan Wilburn — and his 72 career touchdowns — as well as two-year starting quarterback Mikey Seel. However, the Buckeyes return eight starters on defense, and seven on offense as well as adding a few new pieces to the mix.
The Buckeyes are coming off a 7-3 season in which they came up just shy of the playoffs, but were able to share the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division crown with Athens.
Nelsonville-York's biggest change though will be at quarterback, where junior Drew Carter is set to take over the offense.
A receiver a year ago, Carter has been working all summer for his shot at being the Buckeyes' quarterback. A 4.0 student, Richards said Carter is already a leader in the locker room.
"He's a hard worker, one of the harder workers I've coached in a while," Richards said. "We went in the mornings this summer four or five days a week. He had five, six receivers over there at 6 o'clock in the evening with him. That was all his own, nobody organized it but him and some of the senior receivers. He's picked up the offense better than what I would have anticipated."
Carter has plenty of experienced skill players around him. Senior tight end Ethan Gail returns, as does three-year starter Brandon Phillips.
"He's worked his way up the ranks in some of our receiving yards for a career at Nelsonvlle-York," Richards said of Phillips.
Christopher McDonald is another senior receiver who returns to the lineup. Twin brothers Zach and Alec Taylor are also receiving options, as is senior Reece Mohler.
Mohler is a 6-foot, 175-pound track standout who is back in the program after not playing his junior season.
Senior Colton Snyder will get carries at fullback, while junior Jared Justice, a transfer from Logan, is a running back new to the program. Senior Kobi Bennington is another receiving option.
"We have a lot of receivers and everybody I just mentioned are juniors and seniors," Richards said. "We have more experience than what we had starting the year last year."
The Buckeyes also have experience returning up front in senior Christian Wiseman (5-9, 190), junior Domnik Robson (6-4, 290), junior Tucker Levering (6-0, 240), junior Nathan Martin (6-1, 190), junior Ethan Berry (6-2, 250) and senior Dylan Mays (6-1, 190).
As veteran as the offense is, the story is the same for N-Y's defense.
Snyder is now a four-year starter, and was one of the TVC-Ohio Defensive MVPs as a linebacker a year ago. Senior Ethan Douglas is another three-year starter at linebacker, while Wiseman returns to cause havoc on the defensive line.
Nelsonville-York allowed 15.6 points per game over the final eight games of last season.
"Last year we gave up 35, then 60-plus (points to Trimble and Fort Frye). Everybody was ready to jump off the cliff," Richards said. "Slowly, these kids kept working. Coach (Jason) Andrews, defensive coordinator, kept working with them. We had a pretty good defense by the end of the year."
Senior Jujuan Williams (6-3, 285) will see time along the defensive line, and is playing for the first time since junior high. Pearson Wilt, a junior transfer from Olentangy Orange, will see time at defensive end.
Phillips is also a three-year starter in the defensive backfield, and Zach Taylor returns as a cornerback after suffering a season-ending injury against Trimble last year.
"I can't see too many teams just running it up and down the field on us," Richards said. "If so, we're not going to be very happy about it. That should be our strong point, our guys in the box on defense."
The Buckeyes are even strong in the special teams, as Phillips returns to punt and Alec Taylor will serve as the team's place kicker for the third season in a row.
It adds up to a season full of expectations, thankfully a season that can take place after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine approved contact sports to proceed forward last week.
It all starts with the annual battle against the Tomcats. Nelsonville-York has lost to Trimble the last two seasons by combined scores of 69-7.
The Tomcats won 24 games the last two seasons, but said goodbye last season to a big senior class that was full of three- and four-year starters.
"They're just inexperienced," Richards said of Trimble. "They're going to have players. It's Trimble. They're going to have tough kids. But again, we feel like we're the team with the more experience this year, more senior-laden team."
The crowd won't be the same, as Boston Field can be filled only to 15 percent capacity. A game that usually provides a standing-room only crowd will instead be socially distanced.
Richards said it will be different, but won't matter once the pigskin is kicked off. After all, it will still be the Tomcats vs. the Buckeyes.
"Crowd's not going to be normal, but once you get in-between those lines, it will be normal once they kick off Saturday night," he said.
