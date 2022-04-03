NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville-York High School hosted the annual Rocky Brands Track and Field Invitational on Saturday.
Top team honors in the small school division went to the Waterford girls (90 points) and the Fisher Catholic boys (134 points).
The top teams in the large school division were Lancaster's girls (188 points) and Lancaster's boys (185 points).
Nelsonville-York's boys were second with 121 points, and the Buckeye girls were fourth with 73 points.
The Trimble girls were fifth with 68 points, and the Trimble boys were fifth with 52 points.
Athens' girls were fifth (56.50) and Athens' boys were sixth (49 points).
Nelsonville-York's Makhi Williams was part of four first-place finishes.
The sophomore won the 100 meter dash (11.55 seconds) and the 200 meter dash (32.92 seconds).
Williams also anchored N-Y's winning 4x200 and 4x100 teams. The 4x200 team of James Koska, Landen Inman, Tommy Mitchell and Williams won in 1:36.40.
The N-Y team of Koska, Inman, Hudson Stalder and Williams won the 4x100 with a time of 44.69.
Nelsonville-York's Trenton Morrissey was also a two-time winner in hurdle competition. He won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.96 seconds.
Morrissey also won the 300 hurdles in 46.29 seconds.
Trimble senior Laikyn Imler was a three-time first-place finisher.
Imler won the 100 meters at 13.66 seconds, and the long jump at 15 feet, 11.5 inches.
The Trimble team of Abby Weber, Jaylee Orsborne, Katelynn Coey and Imler were champions in the 4x100 relay with a time of 55.41 seconds.
Nelsonville-York's Makala Vermillion, Bianca Gerity, Cayleigh Dupler and Kalena Sagage won the 4x200 relay with a time of 2:02.98.
Nelsonville-York's Trinity Shockey won the girls' 200 meter dash at 28.16 seconds.
Federal Hocking's Rosemary Stephens was the winner in the 3200 at 13:14.55.
