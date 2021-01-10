NELSONVILLE — Washington Court House took home team honors Saturday at Nelsonville-York High School's Steve Yinger Memorial Invitational.
Washington Court House scored 282 points to lead the way, edging out River Valley (278.5) for second place.
Gallia Academy was third with 266.5 points, while Jackson was fourth with 211.
Alexander was fifth (196.5) and Trimble finished sixth (181).
Nelsonville-York was 11th with 44 points.
Trimble had three individual champions. Todd Fouts took home first place in the 132-pound weight class.
Fouts defeated Gallia Academy's Garytt Schwall in the final, pinning him in 1:54.
Tabor Lackey won the 170-pound weight class for Trimble. He pinned Jackson's Ethan Rasp in the final match in 1:41.
Trimble's Hunter Everett also took home first place honors. He won the 220-pound weight class when he defeated River Valley's Brice Pettitt in a 12-4 major decision.
Alexander's Tanner Allen was the champion of the 106-pound weight class. He pinned New Lexington's Jonathan Dold in the final in 3:48.
Trimble's Tray Christy (138 pounds), Alexander's Jack Hillyer (182 pounds) and Nelsonville-York's Karl Warren (195 pounds) were runner-up in their weight classes.
