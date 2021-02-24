BIDWELL — Facing a late-game deficit, the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes were able to find a way to close their season with a victory.
The Buckeyes scored the final six points of the game, leading to a 52-47 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division win at River Valley.
The victory allows Nelsonville-York to close its season with a 7-16 record, including 5-7 in the TVC-Ohio.
The final makeup game also allowed the Buckeyes to become one of the few teams in the area to complete a 22-game regular season despite the challenges presented by COVID-19.
River Valley finishes its season at 11-10 overall, and 6-6 in the TVC-Ohio.
The Buckeyes led 16-6 after one quarter, and 27-17 at halftime. The lead was 37-29 going to the fourth quarter.
The Raiders caught the Buckeyes, forcing a 46-46 tie with 3:33 remaining, then went ahead 47-46 on Sierra Somerville's three with 1:49 on the clock.
The Buckeyes went back ahead 48-47 with 1:14 left on freshman Kalina Hernandez's field goal.
Nelsonville-York got a stop, then Cayleigh Dupler scored on a putback with 44 seconds remaining for a 50-47 edge.
The Buckeyes would eventually clinch the win on Alivia Speelman's free throws with 5.9 seconds remaining.
It was a measure of revenge for the Buckeyes, who had lost at home to River Valley, 48-30, on Jan. 7.
Speelman led the Buckeyes in scoring in the rematch with 19 points, making four 2-point field goals and a trio of 3-pointers and the final two free throws in the fourth quarter.
Brooklyn Richards also hit double figures, scoring 10 points on the strength of five 2-point field goals. She had six points in the opening quarter.
Ashleigh Cantrell scored seven points in her final high school basketball game. She made a pair of 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer.
Hernandez and Airah Lavy each scored five points, while Dupler and Haylie Bishop each scored three points.
Hannah Jacks led the Raiders, scoring 17 points. She made seven 2-point field goals and three of her nine free throw attempts. Jacks scored nine points in the final quarter.
Lauren Twyman added 11 points, making four 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer. Somerville added eight points.
