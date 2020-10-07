NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes rolled to a 3-0 win over Crooksville on Monday.
The Buckeyes were 25-10, 25-17, 25-7 winners in the non-league win over the Ceramics, improving to 14-3 overall.
Mackenzie Hurd paced the offense with 12 kills, while Madison Booth had 22 assists, three solo blocks and two assisted blocks. Hurd and Booth each finished with three aces.
Madison Deeter added five kills and four aces, while Chloe Lehman and Ryleigh Giffin each had three kills. Ciara McKinney led the defense with 11 digs. Lyndsey Spencer led N-Y with six aces, as the Bucks served up 18 aces in the win.
