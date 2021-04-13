BELPRE — Nelsonville-York rallied for a 5-3 softball win at Belpre on Tuesday.
The Golden Eagles scored twice in the first and once in the third for a 3-0 lead. Nelsonville-York answered with two runs in the fourth, and two more in the sixth to lead 4-3.
The Buckeyes added an insurance run in the top of the seventh, then Ryleigh Giffin made the comeback stand up inside the pitching circle.
Nelsonville-York improved to 3-4 on the season, while Belpre fell to 3-6.
Giffin struck out 12 Golden Eagles in the win without walking a batter. She scattered seven hits, allowing three earned runs in seven innings.
Giffin also had two of N-Y's six hits, also driving in a run.
Kylie Christa and Sydne Rawlins each hit doubles for the Buckeyes, with Rawlins recording an RBI.
Sylar Riffle and Abby Riffle also hit singles and each drew a walk. Abby Riffle also scored two runs and picked up an RBI.
Carrissa Sprigg took the loss in the pitching circle, working six innings for Belpre. She struck out eight and walked five. Alyssa Hutchinson pitched the seventh inning.
Kaitlen Bush was 2 for 3 with a double and run scored for Belpre. Maggie Johnson was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
(0) comments
