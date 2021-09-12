CROOKSVILLE — The Nelsonville-York volleyball team picked up a road victory on Saturday.
The Buckeyes won at Crooksville, 3-1, by scores of 25-21, 22-25, 25-8, 25-16.
Chloe Lehman had a big day at the net for the Buckeyes. The sophomore had a team-high 16 kills, adding six digs.
Ryleigh Giffin also handed out 15 assists to go with nine kills, seven digs and four aces.
Paige Rutter also came up big for Nelsonville-York, adding seven kills and four digs. Brooklyn Richards added five kills and two solo blocks.
Lyndsey Spencer patrolled the defense with 14 digs.
The win improves the Buckeyes' overall record to 6-2, and they are scheduled to host River Valley on Tuesday.
