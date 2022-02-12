BIDWELL — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes closed their league schedule with a victory.
The Buckeyes had balanced scoring in a 55-37 win at River Valley High School on Friday.
The Buckeyes were led by Drew Carter and Keagan Swope, who each scored 12 points.
Carter had a pair of 2-point field goals, a pair of 3-point field goals and two free throws.
Swope had three 2-point field goals and two 3-pointers.
Leighton Loge also hit double figures with 10 points, making four 2-point field goals and both of his free throws.
Trent Morrissey had nine points, making three 2-point field goals and three free throws.
James Koska and Jaydon Abram rounded out Nelsonville-York's scoring with six points apiece.
The Buckeyes close the regular season at 7-15 overall and 2-10 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Nelsonville-York led 14-11 after one quarter and 32-18 at halftime. The Bucks led 43-27 going to the fourth quarter.
Mason Rhodes led River Valley with 13 points, while Jance Lambert had 11 points. Kade Alderman added nine points.
