The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes have spent a lot of time on the practice court so far this season.
Nearly six weeks after official practices began, the Buckeyes were playing just their second game on Thursday at Athens High School, and their first since Nov. 20.
"We've got a lot of games here pretty soon," N-Y coach Bobby Cassady said. "We've got nine (games) in 14 days coming up. We're going to get a lot of games coming pretty quick. We just need to keep bringing it."
The Buckeyes made their return a successful one on Thursday, defeating the Bulldogs 57-42 at McAfee Gymnasium.
Nelsonville-York trailed in the second quarter before scoring 17 points in a row to take command.
The Buckeyes improved to 2-0 after winning the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener, while Athens fell to 0-4.
Nelsonville-York senior point guard Mackenzie Hurd had her second double-double in as many games. She powered the Buckeyes with 22 points on 7 of 16 shooting, adding 11 rebounds, seven steals and three assists.
"She just controls the game, offensively and defensively. She's very vocal on defense, communicating what we need to do to the team," Cassady said. "Offensively, I always feel good when it's in her hands. She makes the right decisions."
Cayleigh Dupler just missed a double-double, as the junior shooting guard complemented Hurd with 14 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The Buckeyes used defense to hold off the Bulldogs. Athens had 27 turnovers, and made just 5 of 28 2-point field goal attempts.
N-Y, spearheaded by Hurd, had 16 steals. The Buckeyes were guilty of only 11 turnovers.
Athens made 9 of 23 attempts from 3-point range to stay in the game. Bailey Cordray-Davis had 14 points for the Bulldogs, making 4 of 8 3-point attempts.
"I thought our pressure was very good," Cassady said. "I felt like (Athens) had a pretty decent shooting night, it seemed like they had a better shooting night than us and we were still able to get the win. So I'm happy about that."
Nelsonville-York led 10-3 after one quarter before Cordray-Davis heated up. She made a trio of 3-pointers as part of a 13-5 run. Her third 3, on a feed from Asa Holcombe on the left wing, gave Athens a 16-15 lead and forced an N-Y timeout with 2:43 left in the second quarter.
It would prove to be the Buckeyes only deficit of the night. They took the lead back after the timeout on a pair of Hurd free throws.
Dupler's 3-pointer, with Airah Lavy getting the assist, pushed Nelsonville-York to a 22-16 edge.
The Buckeyes scored 11 unanswered points to end the first half, leading 26-16 when Hurd scored in the closing seconds.
"Definitely a good end to the half to give us that lead that we needed," Cassady said. "Once we got that lead, played a little conservative, just made sure we were working on the basic things that we're going to work on down the stretch of the season."
Hurd and the Buckeyes kept the pressure on to start to the third quarter. She scored three baskets in a row to extend the run to 17-0, the final coming in transition to give Nelsonville-York a 32-16 lead.
"She makes the right decisions," Cassady said. "Takes care of the ball, creates for others. She's just a phenomenal basketball player."
The Buckeyes led by 17 points at 36-19 after a Brooklyn Richards' field goal in the third quarter.
Athens would get as close as down 10 points, 45-35 after another Cordray-Davis 3-pointer and 46-36 after Cordray-Davis made a free throw with 4:47 to play.
The Buckeyes pulled away though, leading 57-40 after Hurd split a pair of free throws with 1:08 to play.
Athens also received seven points and seven rebounds from Kianna Benton, while Holcombe had six points and two assists.
The Bulldogs' next game is Monday at Philo.
Nelsonville-York made 15 of 36 attempts (41.7 percent) from 2-point range, but just 4 of 28 (14.3 percent) from behind the 3-point line.
Cassady hopes the Buckeyes can get in more of a shooting rhythm as they continue to play more games.
"We've had a long layoff," he said. "Sometimes that can lead to some rust, not in the game flow of shooting."
The Buckeyes will be tested in their next game on Saturday, as they travel to Eastern Brown for a 2 p.m. JV start.
Eastern Brown has won district titles in each of the last two seasons and is led by junior guard Rylee Leonard, the reigning Division III Southeast District Player of the Year.
"We schedule those games," Cassady said. "We schedule tough competition. Every year I've been here, we've played tough competition. That team has been the one or two seed I think every year in our district since I've been here. It's a team we look forward to playing. They're a very good team, very fast team. It's a long trip down there, definitely looking forward to the challenge and we'll see what happens."
Nelsonville-York 57, Athens 42
Nelsonville-York;10;16;12;19;—;57
Athens;3;13;10;16;—;42
NELSONVILLE-YORK 57 (2-0, 1-0 TVC-Ohio)
Cayleigh Dupler 5 2-4 14, Brooklyn Richards 2 3-4 7, Alivia Speelman 1 0-2 2, Mackenzie Hurd 7 8-12 22, Airah Lavy 3 1-2 8, Kyleigh McWilliams 1 1-2 4, Bianca Gerity 0 0-0 0, Emma Fields 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 15-26 57; 3-point field goals: 4 (Dupler 2, Lavy, McWilliams 1 apiece)
ATHENS 42 (0-4, 0-1 TVC-Ohio)
Bailey Cordray-Davis 4 2-4 14, Harper Bennett 1 0-0 3, Emily Zuber 2 0-0 4, Kesi Federspiel 1 1-2 3, Kianna Benton 3 0-0 7, Asa Holcombe 2 0-0 6, Maeve Schwarzel 0 2-2 2, Annika Benton 1 0-0 3; TOTALS 14 5-8 42; 3-point field goals: 9 (Cordray-Davis 4, Holcombe 2, Bennett, Kianna Benton, Annika Benton 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Nelsonville-York 19-64 (.297), 3-point field goals 4-28 (.143); Athens 14-51 (.275), 3-point field goals 9-23 (.391); Free throws — Nelsonville-York 15-26 (.577), Athens 5-8 (.625); Rebounds — Nelsonville-York 44 (Hurd 11), Athens 41 (Bennett 9); Assists — Nelsonville-York 9 (Hurd 3), Athens 9 (Bennett, Holcombe, Schwarzel 2 apiece); Blocks — Nelsonville-York 3 (Lavy 2), Athens 2 (Zuber, Federspiel 1 apiece); Turnovers — Nelsonville-York 11, Athens 27; Steals — Nelsonville-York 16 (Hurd 7), Athens 9 (Federspiel 4); Team fouls — Nelsonville-York 12, Athens 20; JV game — Nelsonville-York 37, Athens 22.
