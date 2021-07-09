The Second Annual Nelsonville-York Golf Scramble will be held at Riverside Golf Course, in Mason, W.Va. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 8 a.m.
The entry fee is $65 per golfer, which includes green fees, cart, food, beverages and prizes. Teams consist of four people, and golfers will form their own teams.
It's a shotgun start with a 40 handicap minimum.
First-place prize is $500 per team, with $300 per team for second place.
All tiebreakers will be determined by scorecard.
Individual businesses can also sponsor a hole for $100. A sign at the tee box recognizing the businesses will be provided.
Questions can be directed to Nelsonville-York boys' basketball coach Blaine Gabriel at (740) 591-6004 or to Casey Cox at (740) 541-3428.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.