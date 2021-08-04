NELSONVILLE — After a year off, Nelsonville-York High School will honor two new classes to its athletic hall of fame.
Nelsonville-York will induct both the 2020 and the 2021 classes into the school's Hall of Fame.
Last year's class was not able to be honored due to COVID-19.
An induction ceremony for both classes will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m. in the Nelsonville-York Elementary Cafeteria.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Nelsonville Home and Savings Bank or at the door the night of the event. Hall of Fame current members and inductees will not need a ticket, but everyone else coming to the event will need a ticket.
Both classes will be honored the following night, Aug. 27, at Boston Field when Nelsonville-York hosts Newark Catholic.
The 2020 class of inductees includes Kim Kline, Trent Galentin, Susan McCombs, Steve Young, Rick Penrod, Jay Kline, Kevin Meade, Jim McCumber, Bob Sheskey and Dick Hubbard.
The 2021 class of inductees includes Greg Smathers, Dave Sufronko, Lynn Johnson NewHeart, Tony Breeze and Derek Arnold.
Kim Kline is a 2009 graduate of Nelsonville-York High School. She graduated as the school's all-time leading scorer in basketball with 1,514 points.
Kline was a two-time Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division Most Valuable Player, as well as earning all-district honors three times and all-Ohio honors twice.
Kline was also all-district in volleyball, as well as holding the school track and field record in the pole vault. She was a nine-time regional track and field qualifier.
Trent Galentin is a 1983 graduate of Nelsonville-York, and was a member of the Buckeyes' 1981 state championship football team.
Galentin held the 100 meter dash school record for 24 years, and was part of the 4x100 and 4x200 relay school records for 35 years.
Galentin also held records in football for most receiving yards in a game for 32 years and longest receiving touchdown for 33 years. He also held records for career interceptions, most receiving yards in a career, most receptions in a career, receiving yards in a season and receiving touchdowns in a game. He still holds the school record for longest interception return for a touchdown at 100 yards.
Susan McCombs is a 1981 graduate of Nelsonville-York. McCombs was the track and field TVC MVP in 1981, and held school records in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays for 37 years. She also held a school record in the long jump, and still holds the fastest 100 meter dash at N-Y at 12.6 seconds.
Steve Young is a 2006 graduate of Nelsonville-York. He was a two-time all-TVC selection in football, and is still top 10 in career sacks and sacks in a season.
Young did most of his work on the wrestling mat, however. He was a three-time TVC champion and three-time state qualifier. He finished as the state runner-up in his weight class his senior season, graduating with 149 career victories.
Rick Penrod is a 1979 graduate of Nelsonville-York. He scored 1,072 career points in basketball, earning first-team all-Ohio honors from the Associated Press, and third team UPI all-Ohio honors.
Penrod was the TVC Most Valuable Player in 1979, scoring 621 points in one season.
Jay Kline is a 1985 graduate of Nelsonville-York. Kline earned all-district honors in football and basketball. He was honorable mention all-Ohio in baseball in 1985, and special mention all-Ohio in football for the 1984 season.
Kline led the TVC in scoring for the 1984-85 basketball season, and still holds the school record with nine interceptions in a football season.
Kline has coached 58 total seasons in multiple sports at Nelsonville-York, coaching more than 650 varsity contests. He won 176 games as the Buckeyes' varsity boys' basketball coach.
Kevin Meade coached Nelsonville-York football from 1993 through 2002, posting a 74-44 career record.
Meade was just the second football coach in Nelsonville-York history, replacing Dave Boston Sr. before the 1993 season. Meade led the Buckeyes to four TVC-Ohio championships and four playoff appearances. He was a four-time TVC-Ohio Coach of the Year, and led the Buckeyes to the regional championship game three times.
Nelsonville-York enjoyed 10-0 regular seasons in 1994 and 1997 under Meade's leadership.
Jim McCumber enters the hall of fame as a contributor. McCumber is known as the voice of the Buckeyes, calling games for Nelsonville TV Cable since 1980. McCumber has broadcasted football, volleyball and basketball games during that time period, and has been behind the microphone for most of the Buckeyes' biggest games during the last 40 years.
McCumber is one of only a few to be nominated twice for the OHSAA Integrity and Ethics in Broadcasting award.
Bob Sheskey coached at Nelsonville High School with the Greyhounds from 1956 through 1967, then coached at Nelsonville-York for the Buckeyes from 1967 through 1969.
Sheskey coached basketball, track and field and football. He led the Greyhounds to a Southeastern Ohio Athletic League title in basketball in 1957, as well as winning district titles in '57 and 1960.
Sheskey was the SEOAL basketball Coach of the Year in 1965. He also coached the Greyhounds to a district championship in track and field in 1957 despite only having three athletes on the team.
Dick Hubbard is a 1952 graduate of Nelsonville High School. He was a member of Nelsonville's 1952 team that won the SEOAL, district and regional championships in basketball. Hubbard was named to the Ohio Class B all-state tournament team that season, as the Greyhounds finished as Class B state runner-ups.
Greg Smathers is a 1974 graduate of Nelsonville-York High School. He is the first Buckeye football player to claim a TVC Most Valuable Player award, winning the honor in 1973.
Smathers was all-league twice in football, and at one point held the school record for most rushing touchdowns in both a season and a career.
Smathers was also first team all-TVC in basketball in 1972-73.
Dave Sufronko is a 1977 graduate of Nelsonville-York High School. He won the TVC Most Valuable Player award in football in 1976, leading the Buckeyes to their first outright TVC championship.
Sufronko was an AP honorable mention all-Ohio selection as a linebacker. He was also first-team all-Southeast District. He held the school record for most fumble recoveries in a season.
Lynn Johnson NewHeart is a 1978 graduate of Nelsonville-York. She was the TVC Most Valuable Player in volleyball, and part of the first TVC championship volleyball team.
Prior to the TVC recognizing volleyball, NewHeart also won the SEOGAL team title.
NewHeart was honorable mention all-Ohio in basketball in 1978, and at one point held the school record with 32 points in a game. That occurred before the 3-point line was used.
NewHeart was also the 1978 TVC Most Valuable Player in track and field.
Tony Breeze is a 1993 graduate of Nelsonville-York. He was the TVC Defensive Most Valuable Player as the Buckeyes went 10-0 in 1992.
Breeze also played a role in Nelsonville-York winning a share of the TVC title in football in 1990. He was first team all-TVC in both 1991 and 1992.
At one point, Breeze held school records for most recovered fumbles in a game, most sacks in a game, season and a career and most solo tackles in a season.
Breeze was also a two-time TVC track and field champion in 1992 and 1993 in both the shot put and discus. He was a regional qualifier in both events during those two seasons.
Derek Arnold is a 2010 graduate of Nelsonville-York. He was the 2008 TVC-Ohio Offensive Most Valuable Player, and the 2009 Gridiron Glory Player of the Year.
Arnold topped 1,000 yards rushing in three straight seasons, and is one of only two running backs to top 2,000 rushing yards in a season. He had 2,156 yards as a junior in '08.
A two-time first-team all-Ohio running back, Arnold also held records for most kickoff returns for a touchdown in a game, season and career. He finished with 57 career rushing touchdowns, and appears in N-Y's record book 24 times.
