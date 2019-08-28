ROCK SPRINGS — Changes at the head coach have been a common theme throughout the Tri Valley Conference. Some have retired while others have left for new opportunities.
The football program from Pomeroy wasn’t immune to this trend, as David Tennant replaces Mike Bartrum as head football coach of the Meigs Marauders after Bartrum moved back to the NFL to be an assistant tight ends coach with the Philadelphia Eagles. Tennant is Meigs’ sixth coach in 53 years.
“Coach Bartrum did a lot of things for the program,” said Tennant. “He left it in good shape for me to put forth the work to do everything I want to do.”
Tennant is a known quantity, as he was already working in the middle school.
“Being in the middle school has helped out a lot,” said Tennant. “I can get to know the kids at a young age, get them excited about football,” which Tennant believes will help build the program.
Like Bartrum, Tennant also has a brand. He is in the Wahama High School hall of fame and played running back at Ohio University. Later, Tennant served as the head coach of the Eastern Eagles (2011-12), as well as the Ripley (W.Va.) Vikings (2013-14). His combined record at those two schools is 15-25, but he left each program on an upward trend. Despite playing in the tough TVC-Hocking, Tennant’s 2011 Eagles narrowly missed the playoffs with a 6-4 record. At Meigs, the pieces are in place for Tennant to trend upward there, too.
“We have some really good players here,” said Tennant. “I am excited to work with these kids. These are some of the hardest working kids I have ever had… I have made camp hard for them to get them ready for our schedule, and they have embraced it. These kids have a warrior mentality.”
Meigs will play the 2019 season as a Division V, Region 19 school, which gives it a much different path to the playoffs than when it was a Division IV, Region 15 school trying to muscle past schools like St. Clairsville, Licking Valley and Gallia Academy to get a coveted playoff spot. That’s not to say that life will be easier — they now compete with blue blood programs like Ironton, Minford, Wheelersburg and conference rival Alexander. Still, the schedule looks much different this year than in the past.
Previously, Meigs was known for its very challenging schedules — perhaps, too challenging. As a high school quarterback, Bartrum could have hardly performed better (19-1 record), but he never tasted the playoffs.
Consequently, he emphasized earning not just wins, but playoff points, too. As a result, he scheduled teams like St. Clairsville, Jackson, Ironton and Point Pleasant. While his strategy was well-intentioned, Bartrum’s teams weren’t yet in their class, as reflected in his 33-37 won-loss record.
This year’s schedule keeps the renewed rivalries with Logan and Gallia Academy but replaces Point Pleasant and St. Clairsville with Rock Hill and Warren. Last season, Rock Hill went 3-7 but did notch an impressive season ending win over Coal Grove. Warren, a past rival of Meigs, returns to the schedule having endured a tough stretch. Over the past three seasons, they have a combined 4-26 record. While these are respected programs, they don’t present the monumental challenge of previous non-conference tilts.
“The schedule was set before I got here,” said Tennant. “I know the schedule was tough in the past, but there are no byes on this schedule, either… All of these teams are going to show up and play hard.”
Offensively, Meigs is built around its sophomore star Coulter Cleland. Based on arm-strength alone, Cleland is arguably the best quarterback in the TVC-Ohio. Last season, Cleland threw for over 1,900 yards with 17 touchdowns and just 9 interceptions. More importantly, he stayed healthy.
“Coulter is a talented kid, and he’s a sophomore, so he’s only going to improve,” said Tennant.
However, he will have to feature new receivers, as Zach Bartrum has graduated, Ty Bartrum moved, and Weston Baer will be focusing on basketball this year. Look for Wyatt Hoover and Landon Acree to provide experience at the receiver slot. When Meigs wants to run the ball, Abe Lundy rushed for five touchdowns in 2018.
Defensively, Tennant is tasked with building a strong front seven that can stop the running game, which is so prominent in the TVC-Ohio. To do this, they’ll rely upon Lundy and others to shore up the line. They’ll need to gel, as they will face tough challenges with run happy Wellston, Vinton County, and the Keegan Wilburn led Nelsonville-York, among others.
“Look for kids learning new positions,” said Tennant. “We’re trying to better match positions with skill sets. For example, Morgan Brown will be moving back to inside linebacker so that he isn’t limited to half the field… In the secondary, we aren’t as experienced, but we have kids who are working hard.”
Tennant filled out his coaching staff with a blend of holdovers and faces new to Pomeroy. Alex Saunders and Jeff McElroy return from Bartrum’s staff. New coaches this season include Dave Barr, Kemp Kelly, Joey Skowden and Damon Jones.
Kelly was a former head coach at Ravenswood, Barr previously served as defensive coordinator at Wahama, Skowden was Tennant’s quarterback when he was coaching Eastern and Jones is an alum of Meigs. All bring valuable experience to Tennant’s staff.
Everything around Pomeroy feels different. Just like most of the TVC-Ohio, the team is figuring out its identity with its new coaching staff. And, with much of the conference breaking in first or second-year coaches, there won’t be clear cut favorites each week. The future is wide open, and Tennant’s Marauders intend on seizing it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.