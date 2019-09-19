Federal Hocking coach Jeff Ditty knew there could be some growing pains as he took on the job of rebuilding the Lancers’ football program.
However, he didn’t realize the unusual path the Lancers would travel over the first third of the season.
Federal Hocking is going through a roster transformation during the season. Ditty said Federal Hocking dressed 14 players in the game at Hundred, but now have 24. Some players have left the program since the first win, while some have joined.
It’s caused an unusual roster shift, but the increase in numbers is certainly a positive for the Lancers.
It was a year ago this week that Federal Hocking was forced to cancel a non-league game with Fort Frye due to a lack of healthy players. That at least isn’t an immediate concern for the Lancers, who instead are trying to find a way to get a new-look roster to come together.
“At the end of the day, you’re just bringing new players together and you’re developing that chemistry and that trust,” Ditty said. “That’s been our big focus is trying to really build that chemistry and that trust.”
Another change that certainly wasn’t welcome for the Lancers was the loss of junior running back/cornerback Mason Brown.
Brown, one of the Lancers’ captains, had 82 yards rushing and a touchdown in the win over Hundred, but suffered a leg injury that might sideline him for the season.
Brown lost his sophomore season due to an ACL injury that was suffered early in the year.
“With the amount of adversity and change that we’ve gone through week by week, it’s a building process,” Ditty said.
The Lancers began the year essentially with a single-wing offensive look, with senior Donnie McCain taking a direct snap and attempting to find running room while mixing in occasional passing attempts.
However, McCain suffered an injury that temporarily forced him to the sidelines last week.
So the Lancers are learning on the fly in having to adjust its offensive look. The result has been consecutive shutouts in league play. After starting the season with a rousing 28-20 win at Hundred, the Lancers have fallen to Southern 31-0, and to South Gallia 44-0.
“We just need to come together as a team,” Ditty said. “We’ve had a lot of changes with personnel over the last couple of weeks. It definitely has become apparent. So we’re really taking our time this past weekend and this week to really just focus on ourselves. Trying to get the team to really play as a team instead of a bunch of individuals on the field and try to pull everything together the best we can.”
Ditty said McCain will return to the field during Friday’s non-league tilt at Green High School. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Federal Hocking will certainly experience a challenge against the Green Bobcats.
Green was one of the turnaround stories of the 2018 season, going 7-2 and qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 1990.
Green is currently 2-1, with wins over Dohn Community (12-6) and Manchester (40-8), and a week two loss to Cincinnati College Prep (54-14).
The Bobcats have eight seniors and return key pieces from last year, including senior quarterback Trevor Darnell. Lonnie Smith will handle their running back duties, while senior defensive lineman Caleb Derifield was an all-district performer last season.
“They’re balanced,” Ditty said. “They’re definitely a big team in terms of size from what we’re used to seeing. The one thing I respect a ton that they do bring is a strong running game. So we’re focused on looking at that running game and hopefully doing what we need to do to shut it down, forcing them to pass the ball.”
The Lancers have undergone plenty of changes already in the young season. After Green, they will have six TVC-Hocking games to close out the season as they aim for continuity and improvement.
“We’re happy with where guys are developing,” Ditty said. “I think now it’s really about bringing that sense of team back that we knew we had week 1, and kind of getting that back in going into the heart of our schedule.”
