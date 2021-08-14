The Ohio High School Athletic Association had an announcement on Monday that was a sure sign of high school sports returning to some form of normalcy.
The individual state wrestling tournament was returning to the Schottenstein Center at Ohio State. The state volleyball tournament was also returning to Wright State’s Nutter Center.
The Nutter Center had hosted the state volleyball tournament every year since 1991, expect for 2020 when it was contested at Butler High School. The Schott played host to the wrestling tournament every year since 2000 before the event was canceled in 2020, then held at three separate high schools last winter.
Of course, the reasons those tournaments had to find different homes last year was because of the pandemic. Ohio State wouldn’t allow events to occur on their campus, and smaller venues were more practical since only a select group of family members could attend.
The 2020-21 athletic year will certainly be remembered for years to come. After losing the 2020 spring season, it was simply exciting that the sports seasons were happening at all.
But everything certainly looked different. Friday night football games felt more like junior high games. There were hardly any fans in the stands, usually no bands to play the fight song and the visiting teams weren’t allowed to use a locker room.
Volleyball games were played in such quiet gyms that coaches almost had to whisper to their players during timeouts, even as a dramatic five-set match was unfolding between the lines.
Of course masks were worn by all, muffling the cheering that might be coming from the few able to attend.
A lot has thankfully changed in a year. The dawn of a new school year is upon us, and hopefully more of a return to normalcy.
Crowds have been able to gather without limitation throughout the summer across nearly every sporting event, aside from the recently completed Olympics.
With high school football season less than a week from kicking off, the normal Friday night crowds players have grown accustomed to will return.
Athens is sill implementing a mask policy for football games when the capacity exceeds 50 percent, but other than that, football games should look and sound like they did for a hundred years prior to 2020.
It will be a welcome sight. A year ago, there were always questions swirling about if a season might get canceled, or if an entire team would be quarantined at any given moment.
While the pandemic isn’t totally behind us — the seemingly never-ending debate over masks and vaccines continue as certain areas see an uptick in cases — there is certainly no question we are in a better place for sports than 12 months ago.
If you want to go to a high school event, you can buy a ticket and watch. If you want to attend an Ohio University football game at Peden Stadium next month, head over to campus.
Those are simple decisions that were taken for granted prior to 2020. After a year of not being able to go to a game unless you could find a voucher, the freedom to buy a ticket and sit in the stands is big. Families won’t have to decide who attends the game this week and who has to watch it online.
Let’s hope we never see another athletic year like 2020-21. While it was a triumph that the sports year was completed, and many memorable moments took place, it will be nice to feel like sports are getting back to normal.
Never should that feel more evident than on Saturday in Glouster. The Trimble Tomcats bring back a loaded roster and will host the arch-rival Nelsonville-York Buckeyes.
The traditional season opener will once again carry huge implications for both teams.
Fans should come out in droves for that one, leaving their masks at home.
The new school year is upon us. Hopefully it continues to provide reminders that the difficulties of last year can be put behind us.
Kevin Wiseman is the sports editor of The Athens Messenger. Send him an email at kwiseman@athensmessenger.com.
