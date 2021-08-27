NESONVILLE — Nelsonville-York coach Rusty Richards knew he wasn’t playing with a full lineup even before kicking off against Newark Catholic.
Jared Justice and Maleek Williams, both middle linebackers, and defensive end Pearson Wilt were out due to injury.
Then game game started, and offensive standouts Hudson Stalder and Makhi Williams quickly went down.
“At times, it was difficult just all the changes, but somebody’s got to step up,” Richards said.
Down so many starters, the Buckeyes weren’t able to stop Mason Hackett and the Green Wave.
Hackett, a 5-foot-7, 180-pound junior, rushed for 184 yards on 24 carries as Newark Catholic won 38-14 on Friday at Boston Field.
The Buckeyes had a big night planned. They honored their new Hall of Fame members before the game. At halftime, former coaches Kevin Meade and Dave Boston Jr. were also honored with a plaque, and the 1981 state championship team was in town for a reunion.
There was plenty of excitement around Boston Field, but the Green Wave never let the current group of Buckeyes get going.
The Green Wave, state semifinalists in Division VII last year, improved to 2-0 with the win.
“We’re out four starters to start the game against a semifinal team that darn near returned everybody, both sides of the ball,” Richards said. “Got challenging, we had to move some people around.”
Hackett was the biggest hurdle for the Buckeyes to try and clear. Missing those defensive starters inside the heart of the defense proved pivotal as the Green Wave plunged Hackett into the line of scrimmage all night.
“Sometimes they executed well blocking, then there were times I look up, we have three guys on him and he just cuts against the grain and gets them five or six,” Richards said. “He’s a pretty stout runner.”
Senior quarterback Cole Canter also completed 10 of 16 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
The Green Wave piled up 425 yards of total offense, holding Nelsonville-York (0-2) to 198 yards.
“You throw in the quarterback next to (Hackett), he can sling it,” Richards said. “They give you a lot of problems defensively.”
Losing Stalder and Makhi Williams certainly hurt the Buckeyes’ offense. Stalder was the workhorse against Trimble with 21 carries, with Williams providing the big-play threat.
Stalder was able to get six carries for 15 yards but Williams was unable to play.
“It was challenging,” Richards said. “We had to grab some kids last minute, we’re drawing stuff up on the chalk board on the sidelines. Then when you’re calling plays, it’s hard to remember I have guys out of position. It was a little different, but at least this way maybe we’ll have a week to prepare offensively.”
Newark Catholic led 10-0 after Canter found Brandon Buchanan open for a 40-yard touchdown pass up the visiting sideline.
The lead went to 17-0 with 5:49 left in the first half on Hackett’s 2-yard plunge.
The Buckeyes were able to keep the deficit at 17 points into the third quarter, but the Green Wave eventually went ahead 24-0 on Canter’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Wallace.
Wallace caught a pass in the flats and was able to bully his way into the end zone with 6:21 left in the third quarter.
A bright spot for the Buckeyes was the passing connection between Drew Carter and Leighton Loge.
N-Y’s first score came on a fourth-and-nine toss from Carter to Loge that went for 23 yards to cut Newark Catholic’s lead to 24-7.
Loge caught seven passes for 102 yards, with Carter completing 9 of 16 passing for 106 yards.
“I thought Drew threw some really nice balls,” Richards said. “Loge made some nice catches.”
The Green Wave found the next two scores however, going ahead 31-7 on Canter’s four-yard run.
With 9:25 to play, the Green Wave went ahead 38-7 on Tristan Gorius’ 3-yard run.
The Buckeyes’ final score was a 1-yard run on a sneak by Carter with 1:49 to play.
It’s the second year in a row the Buckeyes start the season 0-2. Last year, N-Y answered with five straight wins.
Richards and the Buckeyes will try for a similar rally this year, starting Friday at Liberty Union.
“It doesn’t get any easier,” Richards said. “We just have to rebound, get back to the film room, work. Maybe get a little better luck with some of these injuries and have some consistency both sides of the ball.”
Newark Catholic 38, Nelsonville-York 14
Newark Catholic 10 7 14 7 — 38
Nelsonville-York 0 0 7 7 — 14
NC — Warren Knowlton, 26-yard field goal, 4:21, 1st
NC — Brandon Buchanan, 40-yard pass from Cole Canter, :14, 1st
NC — Mason Hackett, 2-yard run (Warren Knowlton kick), 5:49, 2nd
NC — Elijah Wallace, 23-yard pass from Cole Canter, 9:25, 3rd (Warren Knowlton kick),
NY — Leighton Loge, 23-yard pass from Drew Carter (Ben Perry kick), 6:21, 3rd
NC — Cole Canter, 2-yard yard (Warren Knowlton kick), 1:46, 3rd
NC — Tristan Gorius, 3-yard run (Warren Knowlton kick), 9:25, 4th
NY — Drew Carter, 1-yard run (Ben Perry kick), 1:49, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
NC NY
First downs 20 8
Plays from scrimmage 59 44
Rushing (plys-yds) 43-284 28-92
Passing yards 141 106
Total net yards 425 198
Passes (cmp-att-int) 10-16-0 9-16-0
Fumbles (no-lost) 2-0 1-1
Penalties (no-yds) 9-93 5-59
Punts (no-avg) 1-29 4-28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Newark Catholic — Mason Hackett 24-184 TD, Cole Canter 7-44 TD, Tristan Gorius 6-42 TD, Grant Moore 2-10, Michael Hess 2-4, Miller Hutchison 1-2, TEAM 1-(-2); Nelsonville-York — Gavin Richards 4-26, Drew Carter 9-23 TD, Landon Inman 3-16, Hudson Stalder 6-15, Tommy Mitchell 5-12.
PASSING
Newark Catholic — Cole Catner 10-16-0-141 2 TDs; Nelsonville-York — Drew Carter 9-16-0-106
RECEIVING
Newark Catholic — Brandon Buchanan 4-71 TD, Tanner Elwell 3-28, Elijah Wallace 1-23 TD, Tristan Gorius 1-12, Grant Moore 1-7; Nelsonville-York — Leighton Loge 7-102 TD, Landon Inham 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.