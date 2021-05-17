CIRCLEVLLE — Cameron Niese has had some memorable outings on the mound during his senior season.
The latest allowed the Athens Bulldogs to keep their season alive.
Niese pitched a complete-game two-hitter on Monday, leading Athens to a 2-1 win at Circleville in a Division II sectional semifinal.
The No. 9 Bulldogs went on the road to win at No. 8 Circleville, advancing to the sectional championship game.
Niese has been Athens' ace, and has an eight-inning no-hitter to his credit in a win at Meigs during the regular season. He was nearly unhittable against the Tigers (13-15).
Niese walked only one, striking out eight.
Niese was able to pitch with the lead nearly the entire way after Tanner McCune scored Niese on a second-inning double for a 1-0 lead.
Athens went ahead 2-0 in the third when Will Matters scored on a passed ball.
The Tigers got their run in the fourth inning to pull with 2-1.
Niese shut Circleville out the rest of the way, leading Athens (15-11) to the tournament victory.
The Bulldogs were held to four hits, as Niese and Landon Wheatley each hit singles. McCune also added a single, going 2 for 3 with the RBI.
Circleville's Mikey Vandagriff took the loss, pitching the first three innings. He gave up two runs. He struck out seven and walked three.
Carson Cox pitched the final four innings without allowing a hit, walk, or run, striking out eight.
Evan Justice had a triple and scored Circleville's run. Max Brooks added a single and RBI.
The Bulldogs await the winner of Tuesday's game between No. 1 Miami Trace and No. 16 Logan Elm, which was postponed on Monday due to inclement weather.
The sectional final will be played on Thursday at 5 p.m. Athens will travel to Miami Trace if the top-seed Panthers win.
If the Braves spring the upset, Logan Elm will travel to Athens on Thursday.
