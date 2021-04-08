WELLSTON — Cameron Niese delivered a gem of a pitching performance, and the Athens Bulldogs earned a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division baseball win on Wednesday.
Niese came two outs away from a six-inning no-hitter, as Athens would eventually defeat Wellston 10-2.
Niese pitched six innings in the win, allowing two hits and an earned run on six walks and eight strikeouts.
The Rockets didn't get their hit against Niese until the sixth inning, when Athens led 10-0.
Wellston eventually scored a run off Niese in the sixth, pushing the game to the seventh inning.
Levi Neal pitched the seventh inning for Athens, allowing two hits and a run.
The Bulldogs are 2-0 in the TVC-Ohio, and 4-1 overall.
Athens led throughout, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning.
The Bulldogs scored in the third and fourth innings for a 4-0 lead, then tacked on five runs in the fifth for a 9-0 edge. Athens' final run came in the top of the sixth.
Niese also hit two doubles at the plate, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, two walks and a run scored.
Lead-off hitter Will Matters set the table all night, going 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.
Peyton Gail added two hits, a run and a walk, while Will Ginder had two hits, including a double. Ginder also drove in three runs.
Tanner McCune added a hit and a run scored.
Neal, Charlie Strohm, Landon Wheatley and Jake Goldsberry all scored a run, while Wheatley picked up two RBIs.
Jace McKenzie took the loss for Wellston, allowing four earned runs on six hits in 3 1-3 innings. He walked five and stuck out two.
Athens is scheduled to host Meigs on Friday.
