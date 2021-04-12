BIDWELL — Cameron Niese delivered another pitching gem, allowing the Athens Bulldogs to bounce back in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Niese pitched a one-hit shutout in Athens' 5-0 win at River Valley on Monday.
Niese struck out nine and worked around three walks. It's his second TVC-Ohio win, as he took a no-hitter into last week's win at Wellston.
Niese also delivered a shot at the plate, hitting a solo home run and drawing a walk.
Athens improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the TVC-Ohio. The Bulldogs remained a game behind Meigs, which defeated Athens 3-0 last Friday.
Niese was able to pitch with a lead all night after Athens scored two runs in the top of the first inning.
The lead remained at two runs until the top of the sixth when the Bulldogs added another run. The lead went to 5-0 thanks to two runs in the top of the seventh.
The Bulldogs had five hits. Peyton Gail was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a walk. The senior hit two singles and a double.
Derrick Welsh also added a single and scored two runs for Athens. Will Matters drew two walks and scored twice, while Will Ginder added an RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.