LOGAN — The Jackson Ironmen played a nearly flawless defensive game, as they tried to spring a tournament upset against the Alexander Spartans.
However, one miscue was all it took for Alexander's Todd Norris to become the hero of the night.
Norris scored with 3:45 left in the game, sending Alexander to a dramatic 1-0 victory over Jackson in a Division II district semifinal at Logan High School's Chieftain Stadium.
"He makes big plays," Alexander coach Kirk Crow said of Norris. "He's made big plays for four years for us."
The Spartans and Ironmen were locked into a scoreless tie for more than 76 minutes of game action. The game seemed destined for overtime when Norris struck.
Alexander's Elijah Robe sent a pass ahead to Norris. Jackson goal keeper Ty Broermann sprinted forward to try and collect the ball before Norris could track it down.
However, Broermann was unable to cleanly fall on the ball, as it squirted free.
Norris was able to get control of the ball, an open net in front of him.
A pair of Jackson defenders tried desperately to get in position to block Norris, but he dribbled toward the net and calmly scored.
"He hit a perfect pass to me," Norris said of Robe. "As soon as I hit it, emotions flowed in to me. I knew I just won the game for our team. It was a happy moment for me as a senior, because you don't want it to end."
Norris sprinted back toward midfield, as the Spartans let loose in celebration. They had finally cracked the Ironmen's defense.
"The relief I think that washed over the entire bench and the entire crowd on our half was just like, 'Oh gosh. Thank goodness that that went in,'" Crow said.
The Spartans (15-3-1) were able to defend the final 225 seconds without allowing the Ironmen any serious scoring threats.
Survive and advance, as the Spartans' season lives on at least one more round.
"It was stressful, very stressful," Norris said. "We didn't play our best game. We couldn't find feet. It was rough, but I think once we started getting things going, that's when we had the chance. When we had our chances, we just had to capitalize."
It was a tough defeat for Jackson, which lost in the district semifinals for the second season in a row.
The Ironmen had also lost 4-1 in the regular season to Alexander, but the tournament rematch was a much different story.
Broermann made big saves all night to thwart Alexander scoring opportunities. Nolan Haislop, Austin Van Allen, Issac Kuhn, Hayydn Brown and Taylor Frazier were part of a defensive effort that kept Norris and the Spartans in check for nearly 80 minutes.
"We were not 100 percent the first meeting," Jackson coach Lee Lord said. "We had one guy out with an injury, two guys banged up. We moved some guys around since then. It was a different team from then. We knew we could play with them and we did. It really probably should have been heading to extra time but, again, we made one mistake and they pounced on it and good teams do that. You can't do that to good teams. We only made the one, but unfortunately, it was a killer."
The Spartans' defense was also up to the task, as keeper Connor Truax finished with a shutout. Jackson junior Collin Ghearing was recently named the Player of the Year in the Frontier Athletic Conference, but Robe, Isaac York, Ethan Neidhart, Kaden Schaller and the rest of the Spartans' defense was up to the challenge.
"We trust them," Crow said. "They make plays most of the time, even when they make a mistake, Kaden and Isaac, they have the speed to make up for those mistakes. They stayed compact tonight, and Connor was able to come in and sweep up everything in the back, then get it back down the field for us."
Jackson was able to frustrate Alexander early on by turning away scoring chances. Broermann made a spectacular diving save to deny Norris a first-half goal, and Norris also had a first-half shot go off the post. With a little more than seven minutes left in the game, Alexander's Tyler Fritchley had a header off a corner kick from Austin Sheilds go just above the net to keep the game scoreless.
But once Norris had an opening, he took advantage and the Spartans will play in the district finals for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
The Spartans will face a tall task in Saturday's Division II district final, as they'll face top-seed Marietta on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Logan.
The Tigers improved to 18-0-1 with a 6-2 win over Athens in Wednesday's second district semifinal.
Marietta is one of only three teams to defeat Alexander this season, beating the Spartans 4-3 back on Aug. 29.
The Spartans have won district titles in three of the last four seasons, including the last two years competing in Division II. They will bring championship experience into the matchup with the Tigers.
"A lot of these guys have played in two district championship games already," Crow said. "We just have to lean on that veteran leadership and just believe that the guys are going to get it done in the end."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.