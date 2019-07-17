MASON — The Southern Ohio Copperheads had a quiet night at the league's annual all-star game, although the team still hopes to make plenty of noise as the regular season reaches its conclusion.
The Copperheads had two players appear in Tuesday's Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League All-Star game, which was played at Prasco Park in Mason.
Sebastian Fabik and Zach Iverson appeared in the game for the South All-Stars.
The North All-Stars took the win, 6-4.
The game went 10 innings, even though the North led 6-4 after nine innings in an effort to get more players in the game.
Fabik started the game in left field and went 0 for 3 with a pair of strikeouts.
Iverson, one of the top pitchers in the league, played second base on Tuesday. He went 0 for 1 with a strikeout, also drawing a walk.
The South scored a run in the first inning, but fell behind 2-1 after four innings. Lima's Tyler Tolve hit a two-run home run to put the North ahead.
The North all-stars scored four runs in the sixth to lead 6-1.
The South scored twice in the eighth and once in the top of the ninth, but got no closer.
The South team had seven hits, led by Jake Silverstein's (Cincinnati Steam) two-hit game.
The North team was held to only five hits despite the win. A total of 10 pitchers for the South combined for 12 strikeouts and four walks.
St. Clair's Jancarlo Llaser pitched the fourth, and was the winning pitcher of record. Jesse Heikkinen, of the Michigan Monarchs, got the safe.
The South team's Nick Meyer (Licking County) gave up two runs in the fourth and took the loss.
The Copperheads have six regular season games left, and are locked into a tight race in the GLSCL South Division.
Southern Ohio (20-15) is only a half-game behind division leaders Cincinnati and Licking County, as both are 21-15. Hamilton is behind Southern Ohio at 18-16.
The Copperheads, defending champions of the GLSCL, will start a three-game home series on Thursday. Southern Ohio will host Licking County at 7:05 p.m. inside Bob Wren Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Copperheads will then end the regular season with a three game series — Sunday, Monday and Tuesday — at Richmond.
Richmond is 12-23 and in last place in the South Division.
