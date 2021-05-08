As of this writing, teams in the National Basketball Association this season are averaging nearly 112 points per contest. If that holds, it not only will exceed last year’s average of 111.8, but it would also be the league’s highest output in 50 years.
This memo just came in from the 1981-85 Denver Nuggets: Hold our Coors.
There has never been a professional basketball team quite like the one that represented the Rocky Mountains’ original franchise when Generation X was getting hooked on MTV. If you liked your basketball shoot-first, run-and-gun, playground style, this was your team, or at least your favorite one to watch. You wanted defense? Cover your eyes.
The Nuggets still hold the NBA record for highest team scoring average, 126.5 during the 1981-82 campaign. They scored 100 or more points in all 82 games that season, on their way to doing so in 136 consecutive contests, a record that still stands. Less than two years later, they took part in the most iconic shootout in league history, falling to the Detroit Pistons 186-184 in triple overtime.
Denver led the circuit in scoring every season between 1980-81 and 1984-85. It also ranked last or next-to-last in scoring defense over the same span. Yet, even 40 years later, the sheer entertainment value of the team with the love-it-or-hate it Tetris-esque “Skyline” uniforms and the mystique its offense produced makes it worth a closer look, beyond the numbers.
The State of the NBA at the Time
Most agree that the NBA’s modern era began when Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Larry Bird entered the league in 1980.
Before that, basketball purists preferred the college game and dismissed the professionals as ball-hogs who turned the games into a series of one-on-one, but together, Johnson and Bird introduced an unselfish mentality that left fans’ jaws as likely to be left agape by a no-look pass as by a spinning, double-clutch move in the lane.
Both men were 6’9” physical freaks. Put a smaller defender on either and he would simply back his opponent down in the post. Call for a double-team, and both could use their height to see over the top and find the open man. Try to put a big man on Magic, and he would blow past him on the dribble, and Bird could abuse the same player by drifting outside and draining the 3-pointer.
The league had always had playmakers, of course. But Oscar Robertson and Earl Monroe had recently retired, and heirs apparent like Nate “Tiny” Archibald and Pete Maravich were stuck on bad teams in small cities and thus escaped large-scale recognition.
Johnson and Bird, by contrast, were drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics, respectively, placing them on the NBA’s two iconic franchises and in two of its largest media markets. Within two years, each had restored his team’s glory by leading it to a championship, and the personal competition between them had helped rejuvenate one of the most-heated team rivalries in all of sports.
Interest soared. Not only had the NBA finals become must-see TV — it’s unthinkable now, but from 1979-81, CBS aired nine of the 17 championship series games at 11:30 p.m. on tape delay — but, thanks to the miracle of cable, the league’s regular season contests were being shown live on a regular basis for the first time.
New commissioner David Stern used his background in marketing, television and public relations and smartly concluded that his job was not so much to run a league as it was to sell a product. Magic and Bird quickly became the face(s) of the NBA; their rivalry became a clash of titans (and of cultures); and the up-tempo, highlight-reel style of play they incorporated became what the fans came to expect whenever they tuned in or bought a ticket.
And no team gave the people what they wanted more than the Nuggets.
The Conductor
With disheveled hair, his dress shirt perpetually unbuttoned sans tie (he would often lose that before the second quarter), and his mismatched sports coats, Doug Moe looked more like a used car salesman or a nightclub owner than a basketball coach.
Moe was a two-time All-American at North Carolina, but after his connection to a point-shaving scandal — Moe accepted money to meet with the conspirators but turned them down — he took his damaged reputation and began playing professionally in Italy. Later, the newly formed American Basketball Association (ABA) came calling, and Moe returned home to play five more seasons, earning all-league honors three times, before injuries cut short his career.
Once his playing days were over, Moe joined the staff of the ABA’s Carolina Cougars as an assistant coach for two seasons before making a lateral move to Denver.
At each of these stops, Moe learned the value of a high-octane offense. So, when the NBA and ABA merged in 1976 and Moe was named head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, he was positioned to wreak a unique form of havoc on the older, established league.
It’s not that Moe couldn’t coach defense or that his players wouldn’t play it, it’s just that he was shrewd enough to realize the limitations the NBA’s rules had on the way it could be played.
Today’s NBA at least allows teams to play a form of zone defense. A defensive player can be called for a 3-second violation in the lane — just like an offensive player — if he is not within arm’s length of and actively guarding an opponent, but that is a far cry from the “illegal defense” concept that ballers had to account for prior to 2001.
In Moe’s time, a defensive player had to play straight man-to-man at all times, unless he was moving to double-team the ball, and he had to stay on the same half of the floor as the man he was guarding. For all of you younger players out there, that essentially meant being prohibited from providing help-side until after your teammate had been beaten off the dribble.
Moe reasoned that the best way to play defense, then, was to tire an opponent out by forcing him to play defense on you. Moe’s teams ran no set plays. They would bring the ball up-court and improvise a series of screens and cuts to the basket. The only rule was that no one was supposed to hold the ball for more than two seconds.
“You know why coaches run plays?” Moe offered in a 1984 New York Times interview. “Because they want control, but it’s just as easy getting off a good shot without running a play, if your players are unselfish. Players’ talents are always better when free and unrestricted. More often than not, [they] will get an excellent shot.”
The Lineup
In his four seasons in San Antonio, Moe’s teams led the league in points-per-game three times — they finished a close second in 1977-78 — and silky-smooth shooting guard George “Iceman” Gervin won a trifecta of scoring titles, his average in 1979-80 (33.1) representing the highest for any player in the decade between 1976 and 1986.
But as good as Gervin was, the Nuggets boasted a player who was arguably even more spectacular. David Thompson had been a former NCAA Player of the Year at North Carolina State, where he led the Wolfpack to the 1974 national title. He had already taken the pro game by storm, averaging 25.8 points per game over his first four pro seasons and earning the movie-inspired nickname, “Skywalker.” Many observers had him pegged as the heir apparent to Julius Erving as the league’s premier aerial artist.
Thompson had missed the final half of the 1979-80 season with a foot injury, but he was back at full physical strength by the start of 1980-81. So, when Denver started out of the gate by losing 20 of its first 31 games and Moe replaced Donnie Walsh as head coach, the team’s fan base was salivating at the possibility of seeing Skywalker unleashed in Moe’s scheme.
It lasted one full campaign.
Thompson averaged 25.5 points per game to lead the team, but he had developed a drug problem while rehabbing his foot and fell off quickly after that. In 1982, he was traded to Seattle, and by 1984 — after injuring his knee tumbling down a flight of stairs during a nightclub brawl — he was out of the league completely.
Fortunately, Moe was able to fall back on the triumvirate of Alex English, Dan Issel and, eventually, Kiki Vandeweghe. In one three-season stretch, from 1981-82 to 1983-84, they combined to score nearly 60% of Denver’s points and became the first trio of teammates in league history to each average at least 19 points-per-game for three consecutive seasons.
English was the Nuggets’ most consistent scoring threat, and the most unlikely. A former second-round draft pick, English was let go by Milwaukee after two ho-hum campaigns, and although he was signed quickly by Indiana, the Pacers traded him to Denver for fading former star George McGinnis.
Once in Moe’s offense, English caught fire. His scoring average jumped from 16 to 23.8 in his first full season in the Rockies, and he captured the NBA scoring title in 1982-83 with an output of 28.4.
Issel was the team’s heart and soul, the only holdover from Denver’s ABA days. Undersized for a center at 6’9”, he was the perfect fit for a spread-the-floor, pass-first philosophy. Issel played the game with reckless abandon and infectious joy; teammates and fans adored him. By his 12th season, with his hairline receding and his front teeth missing, Issel was still putting up 22.9 points a night, and he missed only 24 games in his career.
Vandeweghe was selected out of UCLA with the 11th pick in the 1980 draft, and he stuttered through an uneven rookie season. By year two, however, he was producing 21.5 points per contest, and two years after that, his 29.4 average had not only supplanted English for the team lead, but it also ranked third in the NBA behind Utah’s Adrian Dantley (30.6) and Dallas’ Mark Aguirre (29.6).
On June 7, 1984, a few days before that campaign had even ended, the Nuggets shook up the league with a blockbuster trade, sending Vandeweghe to Portland for Calvin Natt, Lafayette “Fat” Lever, Wayne Cooper, and two draft picks.
The Legacy
On paper, the deal made sense for Denver. Although not a pure scorer in the mold of Vandeweghe, Natt had averaged over 20 a game in 1982-83 and was a better rebounder and defender. Lever gave the team the pure point guard it had been lacking for years, and the 6’10” Cooper provided an inside presence.
Early returns were positive. The Nuggets won 52 games in 1984-85 and reached the Western Conference finals before succumbing in five games to the eventual NBA champions, Magic’s “Showtime” Lakers. While their scoring average dropped from 123.7 to 120.0, that was still #1 in the league, and their scoring defense improved from 124.8 to 117.6.
Issel retired after that season, however, and the loss of his charisma from the locker room was incalculable. Denver’s win total dropped by five games the next season, ten more the year after that. The 1987-88 edition rebounded to win 54 — earning Moe a Coach of the Year award — but it was eliminated in the playoffs’ second round. English remained a consistent scorer, but Natt’s point production dropped from 23.3 to 9.6, Cooper was often injured and could never be counted on for more than 30 minutes a game, and the two draft picks the team received from Portland were spent on players that never really panned out.
Just as importantly, by then, the fun factor seemed to have disappeared from McNichols Arena.
The game itself changed soon after. The “Bad Boy” Pistons captured back-to-back titles by playing a defense-oriented style that bordered on the thuggish. Michael Jordan’s Bulls overcame Detroit and began their own string of titles, but they had to re-invent themselves and, in many ways, copy the Pistons’ DNA to do it. The New York Knicks tried to do the same — and arguably perfected it — but couldn’t couple it with enough athleticism to successfully dethrone Chicago.
Moe’s philosophy was steadily pushed out. He was fired by Denver in 1990, and he was out of the league by ’93, although he did return to the Nuggets as an assistant coach from 2003-08. Moe compiled a franchise record 432 wins in 9½ seasons, and he has a banner hanging from the rafters of the team’s new arena, the Pepsi Center, to commemorate that achievement.
Team scoring averages around the league dropped steadily from a peak of 110.8 per game in 1984-85 to 95.6 in 1997-98. This, despite rule changes like eliminating the “hand check,” wherein a defender could put a hand or even a forearm on the hip of a ball-handler to impede his movement toward the basket, and by moving the 3-point line in from 23’9” to 22’0.”
The latter change backfired, as the closer arc merely enticed the weakest teams and the poorest shooters to launch even more ill-advised shots. The line, moved in before the 1994 season, returned to its original spot when the ’97 campaign concluded.
Despite missteps like this, scoring has been increasing slowly but steadily since. Most fans are quick to attribute this to a new generation of sharpshooters like Steph Curry and James Harden, and there is some truth to that argument. While field goal percentage league-wide has dropped from around 49% in the mid-‘80’s to 46% today, the percentage of successful triples — which was often less than 30% in the years after it was introduced in 1979 — is consistently closer to 36% now.
The bigger reason, however, is game pace. When the NBA began officially keeping track of its teams’ possessions per game in 2003-04, the average was 93.4, and Dallas led the circuit with 96.7. Last season, clubs averaged 104.1 possessions per contest, and the most methodical team, the Charlotte Hornets (99.8), still played at a faster clip than teams that were considered break-neck less than 20 years ago.
But, even today’s most freewheeling teams are left chasing the standard set by the Nuggets of the early ‘80’s, who routinely averaged more than 110 possessions per game and shot nearly 50% from the field — topping out at a ridiculous 52.0% shooting percentage as a team in 1981-82, when they finished with that record 126.5 per game scoring average.
In other words, just as those of us who came of age a generation ago wanting to “be like Mike,” teams today are playing as if they want to “go like Moe.” But, so far, anyway, no one has been able to pull it off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.