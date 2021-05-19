OAK HILL — Wes Carpenter and the Federal Hocking Lancers were looked into a pitching duel on Wednesday with a trio of Oak Hill pitchers.
The Oaks were ultimately able to prevail thanks to late-inning offense.
No. 16 Oak Hill scored a 5-1 win over No. 17 Federal Hocking in a Division III sectional semifinal on Wednesday.
The Oaks advance to the sectional finals, and will play at No. 1 Minford on Saturday.
The Lancers close their season at 12-13.
Carpenter took a shutout into the bottom of the fifth when Oak Hill broke through with a three-run inning. Isaiah Needham hit a run-scoring single, and Rylan Sams made it 3-0 with a two-run single.
The Lancers got a run back in the top of the sixth when Collin Jarvis' two-out double scored Billy Ward to cut the Oaks' lead to 3-1.
Oak Hill got two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth, however, thanks to Ethan Sickles' double to go with a Federal Hocking error.
Carpenter ended up taking the loss, pitching five innings. He gave up three earned runs on five hits and five strikeouts. He didn't walk a batter.
Iden Miller pitched the final inning, giving up a pair of unearned runs.
Rylan Sams started and pitched three innings for Oak Hill, striking out seven and walking one. He threw 49 pitches and was lifted for Flint Barger.
Barger also pitched three innings, giving up one run on two hits, a walk and four strikeouts.
Nathan Clutters pitched the final inning for the save, allowing a hit and striking out two.
Oak Hill had seven hits, with Sickles going 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.
The Lancers were held to three hits. Jarvis had the double and RBI, while Ethan McCune and Miller hit singles. Ward drew two walks.
