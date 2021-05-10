RACINE — Nelsonville-York's bats were alive in Monday's trip to Meigs County.
The Buckeyes recorded 15 hits in a 14-7 win at Southern.
The win avenges a 5-4 loss to Southern back on March 29.
Nelsonville-York (5-15) had seven different players record a hit. Sydne Rawlins hit a home run, going 2 for 5 with two runs, a walk and three RBIs.
Abby Riffle added a double, going 3 for 6 with three runs scored.
Ryleigh Giffin was nearly perfect at the plate, going 4 for 5 with three runs scored.
Caitlin Hall added four RBIs in the win, going 2 for 5 at the plate.
Emma Fields had a single, walk, run and two RBIs. Brooklyn Gerrity added a single, while Brooklyn Richards scored two runs and drew a walk.
Riffle pitched a complete game for Nelsonville-York, working around 11 hits. She gave up four earned runs, striking out three and walking two.
Kassidy Chaney pitched four innings for Southern, giving up 10 runs on 10 hits and five strikeouts.
Lexi Smith was 4 for 4 to lead Southern's offense, hitting a triple and driving in two runs.
Southern scored four runs in the bottom of the third to lead 5-4, but the Buckeyes erupted for six runs in the fourth to lead 10-5.
Southern answered with two runs in the fourth to get to within 10-7, but Nelsonville-York added three runs in the fifth and one more in the seventh.
