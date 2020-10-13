DIVISION I

1, Pickerington Central (15);7-0;173

2, West Chester Lakota West;7-0;145

3, Lakewood St. Edward (2);6-1;127

4, Dublin Coffman (1);7-0;122

5, Clayton Northmont;7-0;102

6, Mentor;6-1;97

7, Cincinnati Princeton;6-1;54

8, Springfield;6-1;53

9, Cincinnati St. Xavier;5-2;41

10, Pickerington North;6-1;21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Euclid 16. 

DIVISION II

1, Akron Hoban (16);5-0;171

2, Toledo Central Catholic;4-0;133

3, Avon;6-0;120

4, Massillon Perry;6-0;117

5, Westerville South (1);6-0;96

6, Massillon Washington;5-1;79

7, Cincinnati Winton Woods;6-0;70

8, Hudson;6-0;57

9, Piqua;6-0;52

10, Cincinnati La Salle;4-2;33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Austintown-Fitch (1) 17. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 15.

DIVISION III

1, Chardon (12);6-0;163

2, Bellbrook (1);6-0;125

3, Canfield (1);6-0;113

4, Streetsboro;6-0;110

5, Hamilton Badin (1);6-0;106

6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1);6-0;90

7, Thornville Sheridan;6-0;70

8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (2);5-1;68

9, Trotwood-Madison;3-0;36

10, New Philadelphia;5-1;31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 12. 

DIVISION IV

1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (10);6-0;151

2, St. Clairsville (2);6-0;123

3, Cincinnati Wyoming (2);6-0;120

4, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1);6-0;100

5, Bellevue;6-0;92

6, Canal Fulton Northwest;6-0;80

7, Bloom-Carroll (1);6-0;73

8, Waverly;6-0;70

9, Shelby (1);6-0;65

10, Beloit West Branch (1);6-0;29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary 17. Byesville Meadowbrook 15. Perry 12. 

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (14);6-0;169

2, Ironton (1);6-0;149

3, Canfield S. Range (1);6-0;129

4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1);6-0;114

5, West Lafayette Ridgewood;6-0;100

6, Garrettsville Garfield (1);6-0;88

7, St. Bernard Roger Bacon;6-0;72

8, Wheelersburg;5-1;45

9, Tontogany Otsego;6-0;41

10, Gahanna Columbus Academy;5-1;20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ottawa-Glandorf 12. 

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (11);6-0;161

2, Mechanicsburg (1);6-0;126

3, Beverly Fort Frye (3);6-0;123

4, New Middletown Springfield (1);6-0;105

5, Archbold (1);6-0;94

6, Wickliffe;6-0;78

7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford;6-0;66

8, Frankfort Adena;6-0;57

9, Centerburg;6-0;39

10, Creston Norwayne (1);6-0;32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 25. Andover Pymatuning Valley 17. Northwood 16. 

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (17);6-0;170

2, New Madison Tri-Village;6-0;140

3, Glouster Trimble;6-0;108

4, Lima Central Catholic;5-1;94

5, Malvern;6-0;82

6, Ft. Loramie;5-1;77

(tie) Lima Perry;6-0;77

8, Warren John F. Kennedy;4-2;45

9, Norwalk St. Paul;5-1;34

10, Leetonia;5-1;30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14. 


