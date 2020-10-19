DIVISION I
1, Pickerington Central (13);8-0;163
2, West Chester Lakota West (1);8-0;145
3, Dublin Coffman (1);8-0;129
4, Clayton Northmont (1);8-0;122
5, Mentor (1);7-1;117
6, Springfield;7-1;90
7, Cincinnati St. Xavier;6-2;82
8, Lakewood St. Edward (1);6-2;33
9, Westerville Central;6-1;20
10, Cincinnati Elder;5-3;19
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
DIVISION II
1, Akron Hoban (14);6-0;162
2, Toledo Central Catholic;5-0;130
3, Avon;7-0;119
4, Massillon Perry;7-0;105
5, Westerville South (1);7-0;94
6, Hudson;7-0;72
7, Massillon Washington;6-1;69
8, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1);7-0;64
9, Piqua (1);7-0;60
10, Cincinnati La Salle;5-2;45
Others receiving 12 or more points: Austintown-Fitch (1) 20. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 14.
DIVISION III
1, Chardon (10);7-0;154
2, Bellbrook (3);7-0;130
3, Canfield (1);7-0;117
4, Hamilton Badin (1);8-0;101
5, Streetsboro (1);7-0;94
6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1);7-0;93
7, Thornville Sheridan;7-0;73
8, Trotwood-Madison;4-0;66
9, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (1);5-1;60
10, New Philadelphia;6-1;27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 13.
DIVISION IV
1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11);7-0;154
2, St. Clairsville (1);7-0;130
3, Cincinnati Wyoming (2);6-0;129
4, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1);6-0;110
5, Bellevue;7-0;85
6, Canal Fulton Northwest;7-0;82
7, Bloom-Carroll (1);6-0;61
8, Waverly;7-0;60
9, Shelby (1);7-0;53
10, Beloit West Branch (1);7-0;37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary 17. Byesville Meadowbrook 15.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (12);6-0;169
2, Ironton (1);7-0;146
3, Canfield S. Range;7-0;125
4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1);7-0;106
5, West Lafayette Ridgewood;7-0;100
6, Garrettsville Garfield (2);7-0;97
7, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2);7-0;82
8, Wheelersburg;6-1;52
9, Tontogany Otsego;7-0;41
10, Gahanna Columbus Academy;6-1;17
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
DIVISION VI
1, Coldwater (12);7-0;166
2, Mechanicsburg;7-0;128
(tie) Beverly Fort Frye (2);7-0;128
4, New Middletown Springfield (1);7-0;109
5, Archbold (1);7-0;95
6, Wickliffe;7-0;84
7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford;7-0;66
8, Frankfort Adena;7-0;59
9, Creston Norwayne (1);7-0;39
10, West Jefferson;6-1;22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore (1) 20. Andover Pymatuning Valley 19. Sherwood Fairview 15.
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (17);7-0;178
2, New Madison Tri-Village;7-0;150
3, Glouster Trimble;7-0;131
4, Malvern;7-0;106
5, Ft. Loramie (1);7-1;92
6, Lima Central Catholic;5-1;87
7, Lima Perry;6-0;68
8, Warren John F. Kennedy;5-2;52
9, Norwalk St. Paul;6-1;47
10, Leetonia;6-1;28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.