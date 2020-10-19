DIVISION I

1, Pickerington Central (13);8-0;163

2, West Chester Lakota West (1);8-0;145

3, Dublin Coffman (1);8-0;129

4, Clayton Northmont (1);8-0;122

5, Mentor (1);7-1;117

6, Springfield;7-1;90

7, Cincinnati St. Xavier;6-2;82

8, Lakewood St. Edward (1);6-2;33

9, Westerville Central;6-1;20

10, Cincinnati Elder;5-3;19

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II

1, Akron Hoban (14);6-0;162

2, Toledo Central Catholic;5-0;130

3, Avon;7-0;119

4, Massillon Perry;7-0;105

5, Westerville South (1);7-0;94

6, Hudson;7-0;72

7, Massillon Washington;6-1;69

8, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1);7-0;64

9, Piqua (1);7-0;60

10, Cincinnati La Salle;5-2;45

Others receiving 12 or more points: Austintown-Fitch (1) 20. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 14. 

DIVISION III

1, Chardon (10);7-0;154

2, Bellbrook (3);7-0;130

3, Canfield (1);7-0;117

4, Hamilton Badin (1);8-0;101

5, Streetsboro (1);7-0;94

6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1);7-0;93

7, Thornville Sheridan;7-0;73

8, Trotwood-Madison;4-0;66

9, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (1);5-1;60

10, New Philadelphia;6-1;27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 13. 

DIVISION IV

1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11);7-0;154

2, St. Clairsville (1);7-0;130

3, Cincinnati Wyoming (2);6-0;129

4, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1);6-0;110

5, Bellevue;7-0;85

6, Canal Fulton Northwest;7-0;82

7, Bloom-Carroll (1);6-0;61

8, Waverly;7-0;60

9, Shelby (1);7-0;53

10, Beloit West Branch (1);7-0;37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary 17. Byesville Meadowbrook 15. 

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (12);6-0;169

2, Ironton (1);7-0;146

3, Canfield S. Range;7-0;125

4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1);7-0;106

5, West Lafayette Ridgewood;7-0;100

6, Garrettsville Garfield (2);7-0;97

7, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2);7-0;82

8, Wheelersburg;6-1;52

9, Tontogany Otsego;7-0;41

10, Gahanna Columbus Academy;6-1;17

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (12);7-0;166

2, Mechanicsburg;7-0;128

(tie) Beverly Fort Frye (2);7-0;128

4, New Middletown Springfield (1);7-0;109

5, Archbold (1);7-0;95

6, Wickliffe;7-0;84

7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford;7-0;66

8, Frankfort Adena;7-0;59

9, Creston Norwayne (1);7-0;39

10, West Jefferson;6-1;22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore (1) 20. Andover Pymatuning Valley 19. Sherwood Fairview 15. 

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (17);7-0;178

2, New Madison Tri-Village;7-0;150

3, Glouster Trimble;7-0;131

4, Malvern;7-0;106

5, Ft. Loramie (1);7-1;92

6, Lima Central Catholic;5-1;87

7, Lima Perry;6-0;68

8, Warren John F. Kennedy;5-2;52

9, Norwalk St. Paul;6-1;47

10, Leetonia;6-1;28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 15. 


Load comments