DIVISION I

1, Mentor (17);10-0;171

2, Lakewood St. Edward;9-1;136

3, Pickerington Central;9-1;111

4, Cincinnati Colerain;9-1;108

5, Springfield;9-1;93

6, Cincinnati St. Xavier (1);8-2;75

7, Powell Olentangy Liberty;9-1;72

(tie) Fairfield;9-1;72

9, Cincinnati Elder;8-2;48

10, Toledo Whitmer;9-1;34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 22. Springboro 21. 

DIVISION II

1, Massillon Washington (10);10-0;156

2, Toledo Central Catholic (4);10-0;131

3, Akron Hoban (3);9-1;122

4, Avon;10-0;99

(tie) Whitehouse Anthony Wayne;10-0;99

6, Cincinnati La Salle (1);8-2;93

7, Cincinnati Turpin;10-0;86

8, Mayfield;10-0;71

9, Harrison;9-1;28

10, Xenia;9-1;26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 21. Cincinnati Winton Woods 14. 

DIVISION III

1, Columbus Bishop Hartley (10);9-1;150

2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (5);10-0;138

3, Aurora (1);10-0;122

4, Streetsboro;10-0;103

5, New Philadelphia;9-1;78

6, Jackson (1);10-0;69

7, Trotwood-Madison;7-3;46

8, Dayton Chaminade Julienne;8-2;45

9, Mansfield;9-1;43

10, Wapakoneta (1);9-1;32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Franklin 24. Chagrin Falls Kenston 22. Norwalk 20. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 19. Chardon 18. Granville 12. 

DIVISION IV

1, Cincinnati Wyoming (15);10-0;171

2, Perry (3);10-0;134

3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie;9-1;131

4, Newark Licking Valley;10-0;127

5, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley;9-1;86

6, Waynesville;9-1;74

7, Wintersville Indian Creek;9-1;51

8, LaGrange Keystone;9-1;45

9, St. Bernard Roger Bacon;9-1;30

10, Cincinnati Indian Hill;8-2;29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Kenton 28. Poland Seminary 19. Germantown Valley View 17. Waverly 12. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 12. 

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (17);10-0;179

2, West Lafayette Ridgewood;10-0;132

3, Oak Harbor;10-0;114

4, Pemberville Eastwood;10-0;110

5, Ironton (1);9-1;103

6, Orrville;9-1;91

7, West Liberty-Salem;9-1;61

8, West Jefferson;9-1;53

9, Cincinnati Taft;9-1;33

10, Findlay Liberty-Benton;9-1;18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Garrettsville Garfield 17. Springfield Shawnee 16. 

DIVISION VI

1, Anna (11);9-1;144

2, New Middletown Springfield (3);10-0;131

3, Glouster Trimble (3);10-0;110

4, Beverly Fort Frye (1);10-0;101

5, Minster;9-1;94

6, Coldwater;8-2;76

7, Liberty Center;9-1;67

8, Mogadore;9-1;54

9, Lima Central Catholic;9-1;53

10, Chillicothe Southeastern;10-0;41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Howard East Knox 36. Archbold 21. Mechanicsburg 17. Covington 12. 

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (14);8-2;162

2, Ft. Loramie;9-1;139

3, Leipsic;9-1;128

4, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3);9-1;122

5, Hamilton New Miami (1);9-0;104

6, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights;8-1;95

7, Lucas;8-2;53

8, McComb;8-2;43

9, Norwalk St. Paul;8-2;34

10, Hamler Patrick Henry;7-3;24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toronto 16. Willow Wood Symmes Valley 15. New Bremen 13. Cin. College Prep. 12. 

Load comments