DIVISION I
1, Mentor (17);10-0;171
2, Lakewood St. Edward;9-1;136
3, Pickerington Central;9-1;111
4, Cincinnati Colerain;9-1;108
5, Springfield;9-1;93
6, Cincinnati St. Xavier (1);8-2;75
7, Powell Olentangy Liberty;9-1;72
(tie) Fairfield;9-1;72
9, Cincinnati Elder;8-2;48
10, Toledo Whitmer;9-1;34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 22. Springboro 21.
DIVISION II
1, Massillon Washington (10);10-0;156
2, Toledo Central Catholic (4);10-0;131
3, Akron Hoban (3);9-1;122
4, Avon;10-0;99
(tie) Whitehouse Anthony Wayne;10-0;99
6, Cincinnati La Salle (1);8-2;93
7, Cincinnati Turpin;10-0;86
8, Mayfield;10-0;71
9, Harrison;9-1;28
10, Xenia;9-1;26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 21. Cincinnati Winton Woods 14.
DIVISION III
1, Columbus Bishop Hartley (10);9-1;150
2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (5);10-0;138
3, Aurora (1);10-0;122
4, Streetsboro;10-0;103
5, New Philadelphia;9-1;78
6, Jackson (1);10-0;69
7, Trotwood-Madison;7-3;46
8, Dayton Chaminade Julienne;8-2;45
9, Mansfield;9-1;43
10, Wapakoneta (1);9-1;32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Franklin 24. Chagrin Falls Kenston 22. Norwalk 20. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 19. Chardon 18. Granville 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Cincinnati Wyoming (15);10-0;171
2, Perry (3);10-0;134
3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie;9-1;131
4, Newark Licking Valley;10-0;127
5, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley;9-1;86
6, Waynesville;9-1;74
7, Wintersville Indian Creek;9-1;51
8, LaGrange Keystone;9-1;45
9, St. Bernard Roger Bacon;9-1;30
10, Cincinnati Indian Hill;8-2;29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Kenton 28. Poland Seminary 19. Germantown Valley View 17. Waverly 12. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 12.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (17);10-0;179
2, West Lafayette Ridgewood;10-0;132
3, Oak Harbor;10-0;114
4, Pemberville Eastwood;10-0;110
5, Ironton (1);9-1;103
6, Orrville;9-1;91
7, West Liberty-Salem;9-1;61
8, West Jefferson;9-1;53
9, Cincinnati Taft;9-1;33
10, Findlay Liberty-Benton;9-1;18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Garrettsville Garfield 17. Springfield Shawnee 16.
DIVISION VI
1, Anna (11);9-1;144
2, New Middletown Springfield (3);10-0;131
3, Glouster Trimble (3);10-0;110
4, Beverly Fort Frye (1);10-0;101
5, Minster;9-1;94
6, Coldwater;8-2;76
7, Liberty Center;9-1;67
8, Mogadore;9-1;54
9, Lima Central Catholic;9-1;53
10, Chillicothe Southeastern;10-0;41
Others receiving 12 or more points: Howard East Knox 36. Archbold 21. Mechanicsburg 17. Covington 12.
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (14);8-2;162
2, Ft. Loramie;9-1;139
3, Leipsic;9-1;128
4, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3);9-1;122
5, Hamilton New Miami (1);9-0;104
6, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights;8-1;95
7, Lucas;8-2;53
8, McComb;8-2;43
9, Norwalk St. Paul;8-2;34
10, Hamler Patrick Henry;7-3;24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Toronto 16. Willow Wood Symmes Valley 15. New Bremen 13. Cin. College Prep. 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.