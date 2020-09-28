DIVISION I
1, Pickerington Central (16);5-0;195
2, Dublin Coffman (1);5-0;159
3, West Chester Lakota West (1);4-0;147
4, Lakewood St. Edward (2);4-1;140
5, Mentor;4-1;103
6, Perrysburg;5-0;99
7, Clayton Northmont (1);5-0;87
8, Cincinnati Princeton;4-1;63
9, Canton McKinley;4-1;49
10, Springfield;4-1;46
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati St. Xavier 24. Pickerington North 18.
DIVISION II
1, Akron Hoban (18);5-0;193
2, Toledo Central Catholic;5-0;141
3, Avon;5-0;125
4, Westerville South (1);5-0;117
5, Massillon Perry;5-0;101
6, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1);5-0;84
7, Massillon Washington;4-1;68
8, Piqua;5-0;60
9, Hudson;5-0;59
10, Cincinnati La Salle;3-2;46
Others receiving 12 or more points: Austintown-Fitch (1) 43. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 25. Cincinnati Turpin 17. Avon Lake 15. Kings Mills Kings 14. Lewis Center Olentangy 12.
DIVISION III
1, Chardon (14);5-0;197
2, Bellbrook (3);5-0;155
3, Hamilton Badin (1);5-0;128
4, Canfield (1);5-0;118
5, Streetsboro (1);5-0;116
6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1);5-0;99
7, Thornville Sheridan;5-0;84
8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales;4-1;58
9, New Richmond;4-1;37
10, London;5-0;25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 22. New Philadelphia 20. Trotwood-Madison 20. Aurora 14. Hamilton Ross 13. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 12.
DIVISION IV
1, St. Clairsville (9);5-0;153
2, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1);5-0;125
3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4);5-0;123
4, Cincinnati Wyoming (2);5-0;122
5, Bellevue;5-0;110
6, Bloom-Carroll;5-0;83
7, Canal Fulton Northwest;5-0;80
8, Waverly;5-0;63
9, Cincinnati McNicholas (2);4-1;61
10, Shelby (1);5-0;47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beloit West Branch (1) 31. LaGrange Keystone (1) 22. Byesville Meadowbrook 21. Canton South 20. Wauseon 17. Huron 14.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (16);5-0;199
2, Ironton (3);5-0;174
3, Canfield S. Range (1);5-0;150
4, Findlay Liberty-Benton;5-0;128
5, West Lafayette Ridgewood;5-0;100
6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1);5-0;99
7, Garrettsville Garfield;5-0;67
8, Wheelersburg;4-1;59
9, Tontogany Otsego;5-0;38
10, Sugarcreek Garaway;5-0;28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellaire 27. Gahanna Columbus Academy 20. Brookville 15.
DIVISION VI
1, Coldwater (11);5-0;189
2, Beverly Fort Frye (3);5-0;155
3, Mechanicsburg (3);5-0;153
4, New Middletown Springfield (1);5-0;121
5, Archbold (2);5-0;103
6, Wickliffe;5-0;96
7, Frankfort Adena;5-0;87
8, North Robinson Colonel Crawford;5-0;74
9, Centerburg;5-0;40
10, Mogadore;3-1;34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Creston Norwayne 15. Andover Pymatuning Valley 12. Sherwood Fairview 12. Worthington Christian 12.
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (20);5-0;200
2, Ft. Loramie;5-0;167
3, Glouster Trimble;5-0;126
4, New Madison Tri-Village;5-0;116
5, Warren John F. Kennedy (1);4-1;104
6, Lima Central Catholic;4-1;94
7, Malvern;5-0;83
8, Lucas;4-1;54
9, Dalton;4-1;48
10, Leetonia;5-0;35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Perry 31. Arlington 26. Monroeville 18.
