DIVISION I

1, Pickerington Central (16);5-0;195

2, Dublin Coffman (1);5-0;159

3, West Chester Lakota West (1);4-0;147

4, Lakewood St. Edward (2);4-1;140

5, Mentor;4-1;103

6, Perrysburg;5-0;99

7, Clayton Northmont (1);5-0;87

8, Cincinnati Princeton;4-1;63

9, Canton McKinley;4-1;49

10, Springfield;4-1;46

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati St. Xavier 24. Pickerington North 18. 

DIVISION II

1, Akron Hoban (18);5-0;193

2, Toledo Central Catholic;5-0;141

3, Avon;5-0;125

4, Westerville South (1);5-0;117

5, Massillon Perry;5-0;101

6, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1);5-0;84

7, Massillon Washington;4-1;68

8, Piqua;5-0;60

9, Hudson;5-0;59

10, Cincinnati La Salle;3-2;46

Others receiving 12 or more points: Austintown-Fitch (1) 43. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 25. Cincinnati Turpin 17. Avon Lake 15. Kings Mills Kings 14. Lewis Center Olentangy 12. 

DIVISION III

1, Chardon (14);5-0;197

2, Bellbrook (3);5-0;155

3, Hamilton Badin (1);5-0;128

4, Canfield (1);5-0;118

5, Streetsboro (1);5-0;116

6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1);5-0;99

7, Thornville Sheridan;5-0;84

8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales;4-1;58

9, New Richmond;4-1;37

10, London;5-0;25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 22. New Philadelphia 20. Trotwood-Madison 20. Aurora 14. Hamilton Ross 13. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 12. 

DIVISION IV

1, St. Clairsville (9);5-0;153

2, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1);5-0;125

3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4);5-0;123

4, Cincinnati Wyoming (2);5-0;122

5, Bellevue;5-0;110

6, Bloom-Carroll;5-0;83

7, Canal Fulton Northwest;5-0;80

8, Waverly;5-0;63

9, Cincinnati McNicholas (2);4-1;61

10, Shelby (1);5-0;47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beloit West Branch (1) 31. LaGrange Keystone (1) 22. Byesville Meadowbrook 21. Canton South 20. Wauseon 17. Huron 14. 

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (16);5-0;199

2, Ironton (3);5-0;174

3, Canfield S. Range (1);5-0;150

4, Findlay Liberty-Benton;5-0;128

5, West Lafayette Ridgewood;5-0;100

6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1);5-0;99

7, Garrettsville Garfield;5-0;67

8, Wheelersburg;4-1;59

9, Tontogany Otsego;5-0;38

10, Sugarcreek Garaway;5-0;28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellaire 27. Gahanna Columbus Academy 20. Brookville 15. 

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (11);5-0;189

2, Beverly Fort Frye (3);5-0;155

3, Mechanicsburg (3);5-0;153

4, New Middletown Springfield (1);5-0;121

5, Archbold (2);5-0;103

6, Wickliffe;5-0;96

7, Frankfort Adena;5-0;87

8, North Robinson Colonel Crawford;5-0;74

9, Centerburg;5-0;40

10, Mogadore;3-1;34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Creston Norwayne 15. Andover Pymatuning Valley 12. Sherwood Fairview 12. Worthington Christian 12. 

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (20);5-0;200

2, Ft. Loramie;5-0;167

3, Glouster Trimble;5-0;126

4, New Madison Tri-Village;5-0;116

5, Warren John F. Kennedy (1);4-1;104

6, Lima Central Catholic;4-1;94

7, Malvern;5-0;83

8, Lucas;4-1;54

9, Dalton;4-1;48

10, Leetonia;5-0;35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Perry 31. Arlington 26. Monroeville 18. 

