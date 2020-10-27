DIVISION I
1, Pickerington Central (15);9-0;164
2, West Chester Lakota West (1);9-0;152
3, Mentor;8-1;118
4, Clayton Northmont (1);8-0;107
5, Springfield;7-1;95
6, Cincinnati St. Xavier;7-2;71
7, Westerville Central;7-1;67
8, Dublin Coffman;9-1;41
9, Cincinnati Princeton;6-2;36
10, Lakewood St. Edward;6-2;31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Powell Olentangy Liberty 21. Medina 20.
DIVISION II
1, Akron Hoban (15);7-0;157
2, Toledo Central Catholic;6-0;129
3, Avon;8-0;123
4, Massillon Perry;8-0;104
5, Westerville South (1);7-0;79
6, Hudson;8-0;76
7, Massillon Washington;7-1;75
(tie) Cincinnati Winton Woods (1);8-0;75
9, Cincinnati La Salle;6-2;51
10, Piqua;7-1;21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Kings Mills Kings 17.
DIVISION III
1, Chardon (11);8-0;155
2, Bellbrook (2);8-0;136
3, Canfield (1);8-0;112
4, Hamilton Badin (1);8-0;111
5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1);8-0;99
6, Streetsboro (1);8-0;92
7, Thornville Sheridan;8-0;68
8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales;6-1;59
9, New Philadelphia;7-1;34
10, Kettering Archbishop Alter;6-2;30
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
DIVISION IV
1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13);8-0;153
2, St. Clairsville (2);8-0;136
3, Cincinnati Wyoming (1);7-0;132
4, Bellevue;8-0;103
5, Canal Fulton Northwest;8-0;92
6, Bloom-Carroll (1);8-0;85
7, Waverly;8-0;80
8, Shelby;8-0;65
9, Cincinnati Indian Hill;7-1;28
10, Byesville Meadowbrook;8-0;16
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (12);7-0;162
2, Ironton (1);8-0;140
3, Canfield S. Range (2);8-0;128
4, West Lafayette Ridgewood;8-0;111
5, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2);8-0;105
6, Wheelersburg;7-1;78
7, Tontogany Otsego;8-0;68
8, Findlay Liberty-Benton;7-1;27
9, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep;7-1;19
10, Ottawa-Glandorf;7-1;16
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbiana Crestview 15. Versailles 14. Garrettsville Garfield 12.
DIVISION VI
1, Coldwater (11);8-0;163
2, Mechanicsburg;8-0;136
3, Beverly Fort Frye (3);8-0;130
4, New Middletown Springfield (1);8-0;113
5, Archbold (1);8-0;94
6, Wickliffe;8-0;72
7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford;8-0;62
8, Frankfort Adena;8-0;53
9, Creston Norwayne (1);8-0;41
10, West Jefferson;7-1;25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 19. Sherwood Fairview 15.
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (16);8-0;169
2, Glouster Trimble;8-0;136
3, Ft. Loramie (1);7-1;116
4, Lima Central Catholic;6-1;113
5, Warren John F. Kennedy;6-2;92
6, New Madison Tri-Village;7-1;49
7, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon;7-0;36
8, Dalton;6-2;28
9, DeGraff Riverside;7-1;27
10, Lucas;6-2;24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Perry 22. Malvern 20. Norwalk St. Paul 20. New Bremen 19. McDonald 18.
