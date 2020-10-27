DIVISION I

1, Pickerington Central (15);9-0;164

2, West Chester Lakota West (1);9-0;152

3, Mentor;8-1;118

4, Clayton Northmont (1);8-0;107

5, Springfield;7-1;95

6, Cincinnati St. Xavier;7-2;71

7, Westerville Central;7-1;67

8, Dublin Coffman;9-1;41

9, Cincinnati Princeton;6-2;36

10, Lakewood St. Edward;6-2;31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Powell Olentangy Liberty 21. Medina 20. 

DIVISION II

1, Akron Hoban (15);7-0;157

2, Toledo Central Catholic;6-0;129

3, Avon;8-0;123

4, Massillon Perry;8-0;104

5, Westerville South (1);7-0;79

6, Hudson;8-0;76

7, Massillon Washington;7-1;75

(tie) Cincinnati Winton Woods (1);8-0;75

9, Cincinnati La Salle;6-2;51

10, Piqua;7-1;21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Kings Mills Kings 17. 

DIVISION III

1, Chardon (11);8-0;155

2, Bellbrook (2);8-0;136

3, Canfield (1);8-0;112

4, Hamilton Badin (1);8-0;111

5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1);8-0;99

6, Streetsboro (1);8-0;92

7, Thornville Sheridan;8-0;68

8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales;6-1;59

9, New Philadelphia;7-1;34

10, Kettering Archbishop Alter;6-2;30

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION IV

1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13);8-0;153

2, St. Clairsville (2);8-0;136

3, Cincinnati Wyoming (1);7-0;132

4, Bellevue;8-0;103

5, Canal Fulton Northwest;8-0;92

6, Bloom-Carroll (1);8-0;85

7, Waverly;8-0;80

8, Shelby;8-0;65

9, Cincinnati Indian Hill;7-1;28

10, Byesville Meadowbrook;8-0;16

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (12);7-0;162

2, Ironton (1);8-0;140

3, Canfield S. Range (2);8-0;128

4, West Lafayette Ridgewood;8-0;111

5, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2);8-0;105

6, Wheelersburg;7-1;78

7, Tontogany Otsego;8-0;68

8, Findlay Liberty-Benton;7-1;27

9, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep;7-1;19

10, Ottawa-Glandorf;7-1;16

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbiana Crestview 15. Versailles 14. Garrettsville Garfield 12. 

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (11);8-0;163

2, Mechanicsburg;8-0;136

3, Beverly Fort Frye (3);8-0;130

4, New Middletown Springfield (1);8-0;113

5, Archbold (1);8-0;94

6, Wickliffe;8-0;72

7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford;8-0;62

8, Frankfort Adena;8-0;53

9, Creston Norwayne (1);8-0;41

10, West Jefferson;7-1;25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 19. Sherwood Fairview 15. 

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (16);8-0;169

2, Glouster Trimble;8-0;136

3, Ft. Loramie (1);7-1;116

4, Lima Central Catholic;6-1;113

5, Warren John F. Kennedy;6-2;92

6, New Madison Tri-Village;7-1;49

7, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon;7-0;36

8, Dalton;6-2;28

9, DeGraff Riverside;7-1;27

10, Lucas;6-2;24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Perry 22. Malvern 20. Norwalk St. Paul 20. New Bremen 19. McDonald 18. 


