DIVISION I

1, Mentor (13);4-0;165

2, Cincinnati St. Xavier (4);4-0;162

3, Dublin Coffman (1);4-0;124

4, Lakewood St. Edward;3-1;97

5, Euclid;4-0;78

6, Toledo Whitmer;4-0;68

7, Fairfield;4-0;63

8, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1);4-0;59

9, Cincinnati Elder;3-1;51

10, Pickerington Central;3-1;30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland St. Ignatius 29. Westerville Central 27. Springboro 23. Hilliard Davidson 15. Cincinnati Colerain 14. Reynoldsburg 12. 

DIVISION II

1, Cincinnati La Salle (7);4-0;143

2, Massillon Washington (4);4-0;137

3, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1);4-0;115

4, Akron Hoban (4);3-1;113

5, Toledo Central Catholic (1);4-0;107

6, Avon;4-0;78

7, Cincinnati Turpin;4-0;72

8, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne;4-0;66

9, Canal Winchester (1);4-0;65

10, Westerville South;4-0;34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mayfield (1) 32. Cleveland Benedictine 17. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 15. 

DIVISION III

1, Columbus Bishop Hartley (14);4-0;182

2, Wapakoneta;4-0;130

3, Chagrin Falls Kenston (4);4-0;116

4, Granville;4-0;86

5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1);4-0;76

6, Columbus Bishop Watterson;4-0;62

7, Niles McKinley;4-0;58

8, Sandusky;4-0;54

9, Kettering Archbishop Alter;3-1;50

10, Trotwood-Madison;3-1;40

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Philadelphia 36. Dayton Chaminade Julienne 22. Mansfield 19. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 18. Jackson 17. Tiffin Columbian 16. Norwalk 12. 

DIVISION IV

1, Cincinnati Wyoming (14);4-0;183

2, Perry (5);4-0;155

3, Newark Licking Valley;4-0;125

4, Girard;4-0;84

5, St. Clairsville;4-0;71

6, Germantown Valley View;4-0;70

7, Wauseon;4-0;64

(tie) Canal Fulton Northwest;4-0;64

9, Clarksville Clinton-Massie;3-1;53

10, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley;4-0;49

Others receiving 12 or more points: Milton-Union 24. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 21. 

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (17);4-0;188

2, Orrville (2);4-0;140

3, Pemberville Eastwood;4-0;119

4, Oak Harbor;4-0;93

5, Amanda-Clearcreek;4-0;83

6, West Jefferson;4-0;77

7, Ironton;3-1;61

8, Cincinnati Madeira;4-0;52

9, West Lafayette Ridgewood;4-0;46

10, Minford;4-0;29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sugarcreek Garaway 24. Garrettsville Garfield 22. Marion Pleasant 19. West Liberty-Salem 17. Cincinnati Mariemont 15. 

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (16);4-0;185

2, Anna (1);4-0;151

3, Liberty Center;4-0;106

4, New Middletown Springfield;4-0;97

5, Archbold;4-0;93

6, Glouster Trimble (1);4-0;66

7, Mechanicsburg;4-0;51

8, Minster;3-1;44

(tie) Attica Seneca East;4-0;44

10, Beverly Fort Frye (1);4-0;43

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 27. 12, Galion Northmor 26. Lima Central Catholic 23. Columbus Grandview Heights 20. Chillicothe Southeastern 19. 

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (7);3-1;145

2, McComb (8);4-0;143

3, Leipsic (1);4-0;100

4, Edgerton;4-0;80

5, Lancaster Fisher Catholic;4-0;78

6, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep;3-1;63

7, Ft. Loramie;3-1;59

8, Hamler Patrick Henry;3-1;57

9, Norwalk St. Paul;4-0;53

10, Hamilton New Miami;3-0;27

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 25. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (1) 23. Sarahsville Shenandoah (1) 23. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 22. Racine Southern 16. Ansonia 14. Waynesfield-Goshen 14. 

