DIVISION I
1, Mentor (13);4-0;165
2, Cincinnati St. Xavier (4);4-0;162
3, Dublin Coffman (1);4-0;124
4, Lakewood St. Edward;3-1;97
5, Euclid;4-0;78
6, Toledo Whitmer;4-0;68
7, Fairfield;4-0;63
8, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1);4-0;59
9, Cincinnati Elder;3-1;51
10, Pickerington Central;3-1;30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland St. Ignatius 29. Westerville Central 27. Springboro 23. Hilliard Davidson 15. Cincinnati Colerain 14. Reynoldsburg 12.
DIVISION II
1, Cincinnati La Salle (7);4-0;143
2, Massillon Washington (4);4-0;137
3, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1);4-0;115
4, Akron Hoban (4);3-1;113
5, Toledo Central Catholic (1);4-0;107
6, Avon;4-0;78
7, Cincinnati Turpin;4-0;72
8, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne;4-0;66
9, Canal Winchester (1);4-0;65
10, Westerville South;4-0;34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mayfield (1) 32. Cleveland Benedictine 17. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 15.
DIVISION III
1, Columbus Bishop Hartley (14);4-0;182
2, Wapakoneta;4-0;130
3, Chagrin Falls Kenston (4);4-0;116
4, Granville;4-0;86
5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1);4-0;76
6, Columbus Bishop Watterson;4-0;62
7, Niles McKinley;4-0;58
8, Sandusky;4-0;54
9, Kettering Archbishop Alter;3-1;50
10, Trotwood-Madison;3-1;40
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Philadelphia 36. Dayton Chaminade Julienne 22. Mansfield 19. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 18. Jackson 17. Tiffin Columbian 16. Norwalk 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Cincinnati Wyoming (14);4-0;183
2, Perry (5);4-0;155
3, Newark Licking Valley;4-0;125
4, Girard;4-0;84
5, St. Clairsville;4-0;71
6, Germantown Valley View;4-0;70
7, Wauseon;4-0;64
(tie) Canal Fulton Northwest;4-0;64
9, Clarksville Clinton-Massie;3-1;53
10, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley;4-0;49
Others receiving 12 or more points: Milton-Union 24. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 21.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (17);4-0;188
2, Orrville (2);4-0;140
3, Pemberville Eastwood;4-0;119
4, Oak Harbor;4-0;93
5, Amanda-Clearcreek;4-0;83
6, West Jefferson;4-0;77
7, Ironton;3-1;61
8, Cincinnati Madeira;4-0;52
9, West Lafayette Ridgewood;4-0;46
10, Minford;4-0;29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sugarcreek Garaway 24. Garrettsville Garfield 22. Marion Pleasant 19. West Liberty-Salem 17. Cincinnati Mariemont 15.
DIVISION VI
1, Coldwater (16);4-0;185
2, Anna (1);4-0;151
3, Liberty Center;4-0;106
4, New Middletown Springfield;4-0;97
5, Archbold;4-0;93
6, Glouster Trimble (1);4-0;66
7, Mechanicsburg;4-0;51
8, Minster;3-1;44
(tie) Attica Seneca East;4-0;44
10, Beverly Fort Frye (1);4-0;43
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 27. 12, Galion Northmor 26. Lima Central Catholic 23. Columbus Grandview Heights 20. Chillicothe Southeastern 19.
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (7);3-1;145
2, McComb (8);4-0;143
3, Leipsic (1);4-0;100
4, Edgerton;4-0;80
5, Lancaster Fisher Catholic;4-0;78
6, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep;3-1;63
7, Ft. Loramie;3-1;59
8, Hamler Patrick Henry;3-1;57
9, Norwalk St. Paul;4-0;53
10, Hamilton New Miami;3-0;27
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 25. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (1) 23. Sarahsville Shenandoah (1) 23. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 22. Racine Southern 16. Ansonia 14. Waynesfield-Goshen 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.