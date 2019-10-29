DIVISION I
1, Mentor (17);9-0;176
2, Lakewood St. Edward;8-1;152
3, Fairfield (2);9-0;146
4, Cincinnati Elder;8-1;128
5, Pickerington Central;8-1;94
6, Springfield;8-1;93
7, Cincinnati Colerain;8-1;70
8, Cincinnati St. Xavier;7-2;59
9, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1);8-1;53
10, Canton McKinley;8-1;36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Toledo Whitmer 23. Groveport-Madison 19. Springboro 15. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 12.
DIVISION II
1, Massillon Washington (12);9-0;168
2, Toledo Central Catholic (4);9-0;154
3, Akron Hoban (2);8-1;146
4, Cincinnati Turpin (1);9-0;114
5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne;9-0;109
6, Avon;9-0;98
7, Mayfield;9-0;74
8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales;8-1;60
9, Cincinnati La Salle (1);7-2;44
10, Harrison;8-1;38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Winton Woods 30. Xenia 17. Avon Lake 15.
DIVISION III
1, New Philadelphia (12);9-0;170
2, Columbus Bishop Hartley (2);8-1;143
3, Plain City Jonathan Alder (3);9-0;131
4, Aurora (1);9-0;124
5, Streetsboro;9-0;99
6, Dayton Chaminade Julienne (2);8-1;93
7, Chagrin Falls Kenston;8-1;75
8, Norwalk;8-1;55
9, Trotwood-Madison;7-2;47
10, Jackson;9-0;34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mansfield 27. Franklin 27. Wapakoneta 27.
DIVISION IV
1, Cincinnati Wyoming (15);9-0;180
2, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1);8-1;153
3, Perry (3);9-0;150
4, Newark Licking Valley (1);9-0;149
5, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley;8-1;87
6, Cincinnati Indian Hill;8-1;81
7, Waynesville;8-1;71
8, Wintersville Indian Creek;8-1;45
9, LaGrange Keystone;8-1;26
10, Kenton;7-2;25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wauseon 19. Germantown Valley View 17. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17. Poland Seminary 13. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 13. Ottawa-Glandorf 12. Milton-Union 12.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (20);9-0;200
2, West Lafayette Ridgewood;9-0;145
3, Pemberville Eastwood;9-0;132
4, Oak Harbor;9-0;127
5, Ironton;8-1;103
6, Orrville;8-1;92
7, West Liberty-Salem;8-1;68
8, West Jefferson;8-1;63
9, Garrettsville Garfield;8-1;43
10, Cincinnati Taft;8-1;37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Shawnee 19. Northwood 12. Findlay Liberty-Benton 12.
DIVISION VI
1, Anna (12);8-1;175
2, Coldwater (3);8-1;146
3, New Middletown Springfield (3);9-0;136
4, Glouster Trimble (1);9-0;107
5, Minster;8-1;105
6, Beverly Fort Frye (1);9-0;91
7, Liberty Center;8-1;80
8, Mogadore;8-1;58
9, Lima Central Catholic;8-1;41
10, Howard East Knox;9-0;35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mechanicsburg 34. Archbold 22. Chillicothe Southeastern 18.
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (10);7-2;153
2, Ft. Loramie (1);8-1;137
3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3);8-1;129
4, Leipsic (2);8-1;128
5, Hamilton New Miami (3);8-0;95
6, Lucas;8-1;87
7, McComb;8-1;86
8, Norwalk St. Paul;8-1;77
9, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights;7-1;62
10, New Bremen;7-2;34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hamler Patrick Henry 17.
