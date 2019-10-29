DIVISION I

1, Mentor (17);9-0;176

2, Lakewood St. Edward;8-1;152

3, Fairfield (2);9-0;146

4, Cincinnati Elder;8-1;128

5, Pickerington Central;8-1;94

6, Springfield;8-1;93

7, Cincinnati Colerain;8-1;70

8, Cincinnati St. Xavier;7-2;59

9, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1);8-1;53

10, Canton McKinley;8-1;36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toledo Whitmer 23. Groveport-Madison 19. Springboro 15. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 12. 

DIVISION II

1, Massillon Washington (12);9-0;168

2, Toledo Central Catholic (4);9-0;154

3, Akron Hoban (2);8-1;146

4, Cincinnati Turpin (1);9-0;114

5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne;9-0;109

6, Avon;9-0;98

7, Mayfield;9-0;74

8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales;8-1;60

9, Cincinnati La Salle (1);7-2;44

10, Harrison;8-1;38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Winton Woods 30. Xenia 17. Avon Lake 15. 

DIVISION III

1, New Philadelphia (12);9-0;170

2, Columbus Bishop Hartley (2);8-1;143

3, Plain City Jonathan Alder (3);9-0;131

4, Aurora (1);9-0;124

5, Streetsboro;9-0;99

6, Dayton Chaminade Julienne (2);8-1;93

7, Chagrin Falls Kenston;8-1;75

8, Norwalk;8-1;55

9, Trotwood-Madison;7-2;47

10, Jackson;9-0;34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mansfield 27. Franklin 27. Wapakoneta 27. 

DIVISION IV

1, Cincinnati Wyoming (15);9-0;180

2, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1);8-1;153

3, Perry (3);9-0;150

4, Newark Licking Valley (1);9-0;149

5, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley;8-1;87

6, Cincinnati Indian Hill;8-1;81

7, Waynesville;8-1;71

8, Wintersville Indian Creek;8-1;45

9, LaGrange Keystone;8-1;26

10, Kenton;7-2;25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wauseon 19. Germantown Valley View 17. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17. Poland Seminary 13. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 13. Ottawa-Glandorf 12. Milton-Union 12. 

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (20);9-0;200

2, West Lafayette Ridgewood;9-0;145

3, Pemberville Eastwood;9-0;132

4, Oak Harbor;9-0;127

5, Ironton;8-1;103

6, Orrville;8-1;92

7, West Liberty-Salem;8-1;68

8, West Jefferson;8-1;63

9, Garrettsville Garfield;8-1;43

10, Cincinnati Taft;8-1;37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Shawnee 19. Northwood 12. Findlay Liberty-Benton 12. 

DIVISION VI

1, Anna (12);8-1;175

2, Coldwater (3);8-1;146

3, New Middletown Springfield (3);9-0;136

4, Glouster Trimble (1);9-0;107

5, Minster;8-1;105

6, Beverly Fort Frye (1);9-0;91

7, Liberty Center;8-1;80

8, Mogadore;8-1;58

9, Lima Central Catholic;8-1;41

10, Howard East Knox;9-0;35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mechanicsburg 34. Archbold 22. Chillicothe Southeastern 18. 

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (10);7-2;153

2, Ft. Loramie (1);8-1;137

3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3);8-1;129

4, Leipsic (2);8-1;128

5, Hamilton New Miami (3);8-0;95

6, Lucas;8-1;87

7, McComb;8-1;86

8, Norwalk St. Paul;8-1;77

9, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights;7-1;62

10, New Bremen;7-2;34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hamler Patrick Henry 17. 

