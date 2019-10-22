DIVISION I

1, Mentor (20);8-0;207

2, Lakewood St. Edward;7-1;172

3, Fairfield (2);8-0;166

4, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1);8-0;141

5, Cincinnati Elder;7-1;136

6, Springfield;7-1;101

7, Euclid;7-1;74

8, Pickerington Central;7-1;70

9, Cincinnati Colerain;7-1;38

10, Cincinnati St. Xavier;6-2;32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toledo Whitmer 25. Canton McKinley 24. Groveport-Madison 22. Springboro 19. 

DIVISION II

1, Massillon Washington (11);8-0;193

2, Akron Hoban (7);7-1;178

3, Toledo Central Catholic (4);8-0;159

4, Cincinnati La Salle (1);7-1;124

5, Cincinnati Turpin;8-0;121

6, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne;8-0;117

7, Avon;8-0;102

8, Mayfield;8-0;80

9, Columbus St. Francis DeSales;7-1;31

10, Harrison;7-1;24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Troy 23. Massillon Perry 22. Cincinnati Winton Woods 17. Avon Lake 13. 

DIVISION III

1, New Philadelphia (14);8-0;192

2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (3);8-0;154

3, Columbus Bishop Hartley (4);7-1;151

4, Trotwood-Madison;7-1;115

5, Aurora (1);8-0;104

6, Granville;8-0;97

7, Streetsboro;8-0;94

8, Dayton Chaminade Julienne (1);7-1;67

9, Chagrin Falls Kenston;7-1;65

10, Norwalk;7-1;43

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 34. Wapakoneta 32. Franklin 24. Mansfield 15. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 15. 

DIVISION IV

1, Cincinnati Wyoming (17);8-0;209

2, Perry (5);8-0;185

3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1);7-1;146

4, Newark Licking Valley;8-0;143

5, Gallipolis Gallia Academy;8-0;96

6, Cincinnati Indian Hill;7-1;87

7, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley;8-0;83

8, Waynesville;7-1;61

9, Ottawa-Glandorf;7-1;50

10, Wintersville Indian Creek;7-1;30

Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29. Wauseon 28. Germantown Valley View 15. Poland Seminary 15. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 13. Galion 13. 

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (20);8-0;227

2, Orrville (3);8-0;170

3, West Lafayette Ridgewood;8-0;135

4, Pemberville Eastwood;8-0;126

5, Oak Harbor;8-0;117

6, Ironton;7-1;86

7, West Liberty-Salem;7-1;78

8, Springfield Shawnee;7-1;73

9, West Jefferson;7-1;56

10, Garrettsville Garfield;8-0;35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Taft 32. Northwood 14. Rootstown 14. Findlay Liberty-Benton 13. Amanda-Clearcreek 12. 

DIVISION VI

1, Anna (13);7-1;193

2, New Middletown Springfield (1);8-0;142

3, Glouster Trimble (4);8-0;136

4, Coldwater (2);7-1;131

5, Minster;7-1;124

6, Beverly Fort Frye (2);8-0;120

7, Liberty Center (1);7-1;51

8, Mogadore;7-1;49

9, Mechanicsburg;7-1;48

10, Howard East Knox;8-0;47

(tie) Archbold;7-1;47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Central Catholic 39. Chillicothe Southeastern 21. Bainbridge Paint Valley 17. Frankfort Adena 12. Arcanum 12. 

DIVISION VII

1, McComb (15);8-0;191

2, Maria Stein Marion Local (4);6-2;146

3, Ft. Loramie;7-1;136

4, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1);7-1;132

5, Lucas (1);7-1;103

6, Hamilton New Miami (1);7-0;97

7, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights;6-2;81

8, Norwalk St. Paul;7-1;80

9, Leipsic;7-1;72

10, Hamler Patrick Henry;6-2;50

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 42. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 30. 

Load comments