DIVISION I
1, Mentor (10);;3-0;146
2, Cincinnati St. Xavier (2);3-0;113
3, Pickerington Central (2);3-0;108
4, Cincinnati Elder (3);3-0;85
5, Dublin Coffman;3-0;78
6, Lakewood St. Edward;2-1;65
7, Hilliard Davidson;3-0;57
8, Toledo Whitmer;3-0;54
9, Cleveland St. Ignatius;2-1;50
10, Euclid;3-0;41
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Fairfield (1) 40. 12, Powell Olentangy Liberty 31. 13, Stow-Munroe Falls 27. 14, Cincinnati Sycamore 21. 15, Springboro 17. 16, Reynoldsburg 13. 16, Westerville Central 13.
DIVISION II
1, Akron Hoban (8);2-1;105
(tie) Cincinnati La Salle (1);3-0;105
3, Massillon Washington (2);3-0;103
4, Cincinnati Winton Woods (2);3-0;95
5, Toledo Central Catholic (2);3-0;81
6, Avon (1);3-0;77
7, Cincinnati Turpin;3-0;60
8, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne;3-0;56
9, Austintown-Fitch;3-0;47
10, Canal Winchester (1);3-0;42
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Westerville South 34. 12, Mayfield 32. 13, Cleveland Benedictine 17. 14, Willoughby South 16. 15, Avon Lake 13.
DIVISION III
1, Columbus Bishop Hartley (3);3-0;132
2, Kettering Archbishop Alter (4);3-0;94
3, Chagrin Falls Kenston (7);3-0;90
4, Wapakoneta;3-0;85
5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (2);3-0;84
6, Dayton Chaminade Julienne (1);3-0;68
7, Granville;3-0;45
8, Sandusky;3-0;39
9, Columbus Bishop Watterson;3-0;37
10, Niles McKinley;3-0;34
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Trotwood-Madison 30. 12, Tiffin Columbian 27. 13, Bellbrook 25. 14, Zanesville 24. 15, Ravenna 17. 15, Jackson 17. 17, Aurora 14. 18, New Philadelphia 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Cincinnati Wyoming (11);3-0;154
2, Perry (3);3-0;120
3, Newark Licking Valley (3);3-0;111
4, Girard;3-0;72
5, Wauseon;3-0;57
6, St. Clairsville;3-0;54
7, Germantown Valley View;3-0;51
8, St. Bernard Roger Bacon;3-0;45
9, Canal Fulton Northwest;3-0;39
10, Clarksville Clinton-Massie;2-1;35
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Bellevue 34. 11, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 34. 13, Lorain Clearview 24. 13, Milton-Union 24. 15, Salem 12.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (11);3-0;163
2, Ironton;3-0;90
3, Orrville (4);3-0;81
4, Pemberville Eastwood;3-0;74
5, Oak Harbor;3-0;72
6, Amanda-Clearcreek;3-0;59
7, West Jefferson;3-0;51
8, Marion Pleasant;3-0;48
9, West Lafayette Ridgewood (1);3-0;45
(tie) Cincinnati Madeira;3-0;45
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Garrettsville Garfield 28. 12, West Liberty-Salem (1) 26. 13, Minford 25. 14, Cincinnati Mariemont 18. 15, Northwood 16. 16, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 15. 17, London Madison Plains 12. 17, Elyria Catholic 12.
DIVISION VI
1, Coldwater (11);3-0;150
2, Anna (1);3-0;106
3, Liberty Center;3-0;77
4, Mogadore (1);3-0;76
5, Minster;3-0;73
6, New Middletown Springfield;3-0;64
7, Archbold;3-0;54
8, Glouster Trimble (1);3-0;50
9, Attica Seneca East (1);3-0;43
10, Mechanicsburg (1);3-0;42
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Galion Northmor 36. 12, Beverly Fort Frye (1) 33. 13, Columbus Grandview Heights 20. 14, Frankfort Adena 17. 15, Cincinnati Deer Park 16. 16, Gibsonburg 12. 16, Williamsburg 12.
DIVISION VII
1, McComb (2);3-0;112
2, Hamler Patrick Henry (1);3-0;111
3, Maria Stein Marion Local (6);2-1;109
4, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (4);3-0;83
5, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1);2-1;68
6, Lancaster Fisher Catholic;3-0;61
7, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas;3-0;58
8, Leipsic;3-0;47
9, Ft. Loramie (1);2-1;43
10, Edgerton (1);3-0;36
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, North Jackson Jackson-Milton (1) 35. 12, Racine Southern 25. 13, Norwalk St. Paul 24. 14, Lowellville 20. 15, Hamilton New Miami 19. 16, Cin. College Prep. 14. 17, New Bremen 12.
