DIVISION I
1, Mentor (19);5-0;209
2, Cincinnati St. Xavier (2);5-0;184
3, Lakewood St. Edward;4-1;136
4, Euclid;5-0;121
5, Fairfield;5-0;110
6, Toledo Whitmer;5-0;100
7, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1);5-0;86
8, Cincinnati Elder;4-1;58
9, Springboro;5-0;32
10, Dublin Coffman;4-1;25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 23. Reynoldsburg 22. Westerville Central 21. Springfield 15. Cleveland St. Ignatius 15.
DIVISION II
1, Massillon Washington (3);5-0;182
2, Cincinnati La Salle (11);5-0;178
3, Akron Hoban (6);4-1;148
4, Toledo Central Catholic;5-0;133
5, Avon;5-0;107
6, Cincinnati Turpin;5-0;85
7, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (1);5-0;84
8, Cincinnati Winton Woods;4-1;82
9, Canal Winchester (1);5-0;59
10, Mayfield;5-0;32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Benedictine 22. Massillon Perry 14. Olmsted Falls 13. Uniontown Lake 12.
DIVISION III
1, Chagrin Falls Kenston (15);5-0;183
2, Granville;5-0;138
3, Plain City Jonathan Alder (3);5-0;134
4, Trotwood-Madison (2);4-1;93
5, Kettering Archbishop Alter;4-1;92
6, Columbus Bishop Hartley (1);4-1;90
7, New Philadelphia (1);5-0;89
8, Mansfield;5-0;64
9, Streetsboro;5-0;57
10, Wapakoneta;4-1;54
Others receiving 12 or more points: Aurora 36. Dayton Chaminade Julienne 35. Jackson 21. Ravenna 20. Niles McKinley 18. Tiffin Columbian 13.
DIVISION IV
1, Cincinnati Wyoming (18);5-0;207
2, Perry (4);5-0;188
3, Newark Licking Valley;5-0;152
4, Germantown Valley View;5-0;111
5, Clarksville Clinton-Massie;4-1;110
6, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley;5-0;107
7, Galion;5-0;44
8, Gallipolis Gallia Academy;5-0;36
9, Girard;4-1;33
10, Milton-Union;5-0;24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 23. Cincinnati Indian Hill 22. St. Clairsville 19. Canal Fulton Northwest 16. Wintersville Indian Creek 15. Kenton 13.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (18);5-0;216
2, Orrville (4);5-0;177
3, Pemberville Eastwood;5-0;140
4, Oak Harbor;5-0;123
5, West Jefferson;5-0;109
6, Ironton;4-1;83
7, Minford;5-0;65
8, West Lafayette Ridgewood;5-0;61
9, Sugarcreek Garaway;5-0;42
10, Rootstown;5-0;35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Garrettsville Garfield 30. West Liberty-Salem 24. Springfield Shawnee 14. Cincinnati Madeira 13. Mantua Crestwood 12.
DIVISION VI
1, Coldwater (18);5-0;215
2, Liberty Center (2);5-0;168
3, New Middletown Springfield (1);5-0;118
4, Archbold;5-0;116
5, Glouster Trimble (1);5-0;106
6, Anna;4-1;98
7, Mechanicsburg;5-0;84
8, Minster;4-1;65
9, Beverly Fort Frye;5-0;64
10, Attica Seneca East;5-0;50
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 22. Galion Northmor 22. Chillicothe Southeastern 21. Lima Central Catholic 16.
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (17);4-1;200
2, McComb (3);5-0;170
3, Leipsic;5-0;135
4, Lancaster Fisher Catholic (1);5-0;115
5, Norwalk St. Paul;5-0;90
6, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep;4-1;86
(tie) Ft. Loramie;4-1;86
8, Hamler Patrick Henry;4-1;73
9, Hamilton New Miami;4-0;54
10, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights;3-1;31
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 21. Edgerton 15. New Matamoras Frontier 15.
