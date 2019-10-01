DIVISION I

1, Mentor (19);5-0;209

2, Cincinnati St. Xavier (2);5-0;184

3, Lakewood St. Edward;4-1;136

4, Euclid;5-0;121

5, Fairfield;5-0;110

6, Toledo Whitmer;5-0;100

7, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1);5-0;86

8, Cincinnati Elder;4-1;58

9, Springboro;5-0;32

10, Dublin Coffman;4-1;25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 23. Reynoldsburg 22. Westerville Central 21. Springfield 15. Cleveland St. Ignatius 15. 

DIVISION II

1, Massillon Washington (3);5-0;182

2, Cincinnati La Salle (11);5-0;178

3, Akron Hoban (6);4-1;148

4, Toledo Central Catholic;5-0;133

5, Avon;5-0;107

6, Cincinnati Turpin;5-0;85

7, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (1);5-0;84

8, Cincinnati Winton Woods;4-1;82

9, Canal Winchester (1);5-0;59

10, Mayfield;5-0;32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Benedictine 22. Massillon Perry 14. Olmsted Falls 13. Uniontown Lake 12. 

DIVISION III

1, Chagrin Falls Kenston (15);5-0;183

2, Granville;5-0;138

3, Plain City Jonathan Alder (3);5-0;134

4, Trotwood-Madison (2);4-1;93

5, Kettering Archbishop Alter;4-1;92

6, Columbus Bishop Hartley (1);4-1;90

7, New Philadelphia (1);5-0;89

8, Mansfield;5-0;64

9, Streetsboro;5-0;57

10, Wapakoneta;4-1;54

Others receiving 12 or more points: Aurora 36. Dayton Chaminade Julienne 35. Jackson 21. Ravenna 20. Niles McKinley 18. Tiffin Columbian 13. 

DIVISION IV

1, Cincinnati Wyoming (18);5-0;207

2, Perry (4);5-0;188

3, Newark Licking Valley;5-0;152

4, Germantown Valley View;5-0;111

5, Clarksville Clinton-Massie;4-1;110

6, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley;5-0;107

7, Galion;5-0;44

8, Gallipolis Gallia Academy;5-0;36

9, Girard;4-1;33

10, Milton-Union;5-0;24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 23. Cincinnati Indian Hill 22. St. Clairsville 19. Canal Fulton Northwest 16. Wintersville Indian Creek 15. Kenton 13. 

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (18);5-0;216

2, Orrville (4);5-0;177

3, Pemberville Eastwood;5-0;140

4, Oak Harbor;5-0;123

5, West Jefferson;5-0;109

6, Ironton;4-1;83

7, Minford;5-0;65

8, West Lafayette Ridgewood;5-0;61

9, Sugarcreek Garaway;5-0;42

10, Rootstown;5-0;35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Garrettsville Garfield 30. West Liberty-Salem 24. Springfield Shawnee 14. Cincinnati Madeira 13. Mantua Crestwood 12. 

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (18);5-0;215

2, Liberty Center (2);5-0;168

3, New Middletown Springfield (1);5-0;118

4, Archbold;5-0;116

5, Glouster Trimble (1);5-0;106

6, Anna;4-1;98

7, Mechanicsburg;5-0;84

8, Minster;4-1;65

9, Beverly Fort Frye;5-0;64

10, Attica Seneca East;5-0;50

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 22. Galion Northmor 22. Chillicothe Southeastern 21. Lima Central Catholic 16. 

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (17);4-1;200

2, McComb (3);5-0;170

3, Leipsic;5-0;135

4, Lancaster Fisher Catholic (1);5-0;115

5, Norwalk St. Paul;5-0;90

6, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep;4-1;86

(tie) Ft. Loramie;4-1;86

8, Hamler Patrick Henry;4-1;73

9, Hamilton New Miami;4-0;54

10, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights;3-1;31

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 21. Edgerton 15. New Matamoras Frontier 15. 

