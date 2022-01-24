There was only one lead change in Monday's Mid-American Conference game between Buffalo and Ohio, but it came at a critical time for the Bobcats.
Ohio rallied for an important 68-66 victory over the Bulls inside the Convocation Center.
Buffalo jumped ahead 13-0 and 17-2, forcing Ohio to battle uphill all night.
Ohio started the comeback quickly, cutting the deficit to 21-14 by the end of the first quarter after a Cece Hooks 3-pointer.
The Bulls stretched the lead back out to 34-18 after Loren Christie's layup with 5:31 left in the first half.
Again, Ohio had a strong finish to a quarter to trail 41-31 at halftime.
The Bobcats won the third quarter 19-10 to close to within 51-50 after Kaylee Bauble's jumper but they still had never led or tied the game up to that point.
That changed with 6:54 to play, when Bambule's 3-pointer tied the game at 57-57.
Bambule followed up with another 3-pointer, giving Ohio its first lead at 60-57 with 6:26 remaining.
Ohio would lead the rest of the way, going ahead 64-59 with 3:38 to play after a Hooks basket.
The Bobcats had to hold on in a close finish. Buffalo missed three shots that could have giving it the lead inside the final two minutes.
Ohio took advantage, extending its lead out to 66-63 after Gabby Burris' jumper in the paint with 29 seconds left, on an assist from Erica Johnson.
Buffalo's Georgia Woolley missed a 3-pointer that could have tied the game, Ohio going ahead 67-63 with 18 seconds left after Bambule split a pair of free throws.
That free throw was big when Dyaisha Fair knocked in a 3-pointer for Buffalo to cut Ohio's lead to 67-66 with 16 seconds remaining.
Johnson was fouled with 10 seconds left, making the first free throw but missing the second, leaving the score at 68-66.
Woolley had a chance to give the Bulls the victory, but her 3-pointer in the closing seconds was off the mark.
Dominique Camp got an offensive rebound but missed a jumper as time expired, allowing Ohio to celebrate the victory.
The Bobcats improve to 10-5 overall and 4-2 in the MAC, while the Bulls fall to 11-6 and 5-2 in the MAC.
Hooks had a double-double with 20 points and 16 rebounds, adding six assists and a steal.
Johnson added 16 points, eight assists, four steals and four rebounds. She was 5 of 11 from 3-point range.
Bambule had 15 points, going 4 of 8 on 3-pointers.
Burris added 11 points and six rebounds, while Madi Mace had six points, six rebounds and three steals.
Buffalo had balanced scoring, led by Woolley (15 points), Summer Hemphill (12 points, nine rebounds), Adebola Adeyeye (12 points, 10 rebounds), Dyaisha Fair (10 points, eight rebounds), Loren Christie (nine points) and Camp (eight points, seven assists).
