The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football region assignments for the 2021 season, and nothing changed for Athens County schools.
Athens, Alexander, Nelsonville-York and Trimble all remained in the same regions as the 2020 season.
The OHSAA announced the region assignments on Tuesday. The organization had previously announced that school’s divisional assignments would remain the same for the upcoming school year, so no teams will change divisions from the 2020 season.
New enrollment figures will be collected this October, which will be used for the the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
Athens will again compete in Division III, Region 11. The region is mostly the same as last year, stretching to the Central District, as well as including Southeast District schools such as Jackson, Marietta, Sheridan, Miami Trace and Chillicothe.
Columbus DeSales won Region 11 last year, advancing to the state championship game.
Alexander remains in Division V, Region 19, a region that has been won by Ironton each of the last two seasons.
Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division rivals River Valley, Meigs and Wellston also reside in Region 19, which also includes Central District schools such as Columbus Academy, Harvest Prep and Bishop Ready.
Nelsonville-York remains in Division VI, Region 23.
The Buckeyes won the region in 2017. Fort Frye, Region 23 champion in 2018 and 2020, also remains in the region with the Buckeyes.
Belpre, in the TVC-Hocking, also remains a Division VI, Region 23 team.
Trimble will once again compete in Division VII, Region 27.
The Tomcats were 8-1 last year, their only loss coming in the playoffs to Newark Catholic, 35-19.
Newark Catholic went on to win Region 27 last year, and the Green Wave remain in the region in 2021.
TVC-Hocking teams Waterford, Eastern, South Gallia and Southern are also in Region 27, as well as Miller.
There is some change to Region 27, as Southeast District schools Beaver Eastern, Portsmouth Notre Dame and Green are now in Region 28. Those teams were in Region 27 a season ago.
Federal Hocking, which opted not to take part in the postseason in 2020, was not listed in any of the OHSAA’s regions.
Logan will once again compete in Division II, Region 7 against mostly Central District schools.
In Division IV, Vinton County will be in Division IV, Region 15.
The 2021 high school football season will begin the weekend of Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21.
The playoffs are expanded to 16 qualifying teams per region, doubled from eight teams making the postseason per region in 2019.
The OHSAA allowed all teams to have a chance to play in the playoffs in 2020 due to the COVID-19 shortened season.
A traditional 10-game regular season returns in 2021, with the Harbin computer ratings system back in place to determine the playoff field.
The postseason will begin the weekend of Oct. 29-30.
Athens will begin the season on Aug. 20 at home against Philo.
Alexander opens its season on Aug. 20 at Beaver Eastern.
Trimble will host Nelsonville-York in the annual rivalry game on Aug. 21.
