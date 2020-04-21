High school stadiums were lit up across the state on Monday, communities across the region coming together to celebrate the class of 2020.
So much has already been lost in the last six weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Ohio's spring sports season was the latest cancelation.
Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass sent a memo to member schools on Monday, stating that the spring sports season has been canceled.
The OHSAA had not sent out an official release as of Monday evening, but the expected decision comes on the heels of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine closing schools for the rest of the school year.
Snodgrass had stated in previous memos and releases that in order for the spring sports season to go on, that schools would have to go back in session.
DeWine officially announced his decision during his daily press conference on Monday. The schools received notice of the cancelation hours later.
State tournaments for baseball, softball, track and field, boys' tennis and lacrosse are lost for the year.
While some hope remained that the spring high school season could still be played, Monday's announcement seemed like a formality. The sports world in general has stopped since the National Basketball Association suspended its season on March 11, nearly every sporting league at every level following suit the next day.
The OHSAA's last games of the 2019-20 school year were played on that Wednesday night, March 11. Snodgrass announced the postponement of the remaining winter sports tournaments the next day, mere minutes before the tip-off of the girls' state basketball tournament.
The dominoes have continued to fall ever since, as the coronavirus continues to grow. The spring sports seasons were indefinitely postponed on March 13, the start date for practices announced as April 6.
The winter tournaments were officially canceled on March 26. According to the OHSAA, it marked the first cancelation of a state tournament since World War II.
Now the entire spring season will join in that distinction. The season was postponed back to a May 4 start at the earliest, with state tournaments pushing back into June.
The Tri-Valley Conference was prepared had the season been played. The league came up with a revised league schedule last week, as TVC-Ohio and TVC-Hocking games would have started on May 9. The league season would have continued into June.
Those league races won't play out, as the league won't be able to crown TVC champions for the 2020 spring season.
