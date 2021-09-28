COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday afternoon.
The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 24, when 448 schools (top 16 in each region) will officially qualify for the playoffs.
Division II, Region 7: 1. Sunbury Big Walnut (6-0-0) 13.0521, 2. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (5-1-0) 11.2333, 3. Westerville South (3-2-0) 9.8111, 4. Dublin Scioto (4-2-0) 9.4405, 5. Green (4-2-0) 9.3384, 6. Canal Winchester (4-2-0) 8.5034, 7. Massillon Washington (4-2-0) 8.3854, 8. North Canton Hoover (4-2-0) 8.2929, 9. Uniontown Lake (4-1-0) 7.1281, 10. Whitehall-Yearling (3-2-0) 5.0318, 11. Marion Harding (3-3-0) 5.0167, 12. Wooster (3-3-0) 3.6833, 13. Worthington Kilbourne (2-4-0) 3.2689, 14. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (3-3-0) 3.1566, 15. Lewis Center Olentangy (2-4-0) 2.8299, 16. Cols. St. Charles (1-5-0) 2.7908, 17. Pataskala Licking Hts. (2-3-0) 2.7674, 18. Massillon Perry (2-4-0) 2.4333, 19. Cols. Independence (2-4-0) 2, 20. Logan (1-4-0) 1.6056
Division III, Region 11: 1. Granville (5-0-0) 13.4759, 2. Mount Orab Western Brown (5-1-0) 12.1718, 3. Bellefontaine (5-1-0) 10.7, 4. Jackson (4-2-0) 9.7626, 5. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-1-0) 9.5515, 6. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-2-0) 9.4167, 7. Thornville Sheridan (5-1-0) 8.386, 8. London (4-2-0) 7.7534, 9. Cols. Bishop Watterson (4-2-0) 7.716, 10. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (4-2-0) 7.2058, 11. Cols. Hamilton Township (3-1-0) 7.0769, 12. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-2-0) 6.6759, 13. Zanesville (3-2-0) 6.5955, 14. Cols. South (4-2-0) 6.2544, 15. Delaware Buckeye Valley (3-3-0) 5.846, 16. Cols. Beechcroft (3-3-0) 4.7723, 17. Plain City Jonathan Alder (2-4-0) 3.8333, 18. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (2-4-0) 3.7348, 19. Marietta (3-3-0) 3.4583, 20. Chillicothe (2-3-0) 3.0322, 22. Athens (1-5) 1.6447.
Division IV, Region 15 - 1. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (6-0-0) 12.7955, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-0-0) 12.5625, 3. St. Clairsville (5-1-0) 9.6974, 4. Carrollton (5-1-0) 9.5859, 5. New Concord John Glenn (3-2-0) 9.1111, 6. Duncan Falls Philo (5-1-0) 8.6818, 7. Cols. Linden McKinley (5-1-0) 7.5521, 8. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-2-0) 7.4014, 9. Belmont Union Local (4-1-0) 6.9047, 10. Cambridge (4-2-0) 6.4643, 11. Sparta Highland (4-2-0) 6.4369, 12. McArthur Vinton County (4-1-0) 6.1596, 13. Heath (4-2-0) 6.0051, 14. Newark Licking Valley (2-3-0) 5.6079, 15. Circleville Logan Elm (3-3-0) 5.4261, 16. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (2-1-0) 5.2451, 17. Zanesville Maysville (3-3-0) 4.9218, 18. Cols. East (3-2-0) 3.9977, 19. Cols. Marion-Franklin (2-4-0) 3.8557, 20. Lancaster Fairfield Union (2-4-0) 3.0952
Division V, Region 19: 1. Piketon (6-0-0) 12.8005, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-0-0) 10.293, 3. Ironton (5-1-0) 9.5104, 4. Portsmouth (5-1-0) 9.4063, 5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (3-1-0) 8.9415, 6. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-3-0) 7.2818, 7. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-2-0) 6.7833, 8. Wheelersburg (3-3-0) 6.6753, 9. Chillicothe Zane Trace (4-2-0) 6.299, 10. Portsmouth West (3-3-0) 5.8588, 11. Minford (3-2-0) 5.6545, 12. Zanesville West Muskingum (4-2-0) 4.5426, 13. New Lexington (2-4-0) 4.0136, 14. Wellston (3-3-0) 3.951, 15. Cols. Bishop Ready (2-4-0) 3.619, 16. Coshocton (2-3-0) 3.5045, 17. McDermott Northwest (2-4-0) 3.1888, 18. Pomeroy Meigs (2-3-0) 2.9941, 19. Baltimore Liberty Union (2-4-0) 2.85, 20. McConnelsville Morgan (1-3-0) 2.1994, 21. Albany Alexander (2-4) 2.1899
Division VI, Region 23: 1. Beverly Fort Frye (5-0-0) 11.4989, 2. West Jefferson (6-0-0) 10.75, 3. Proctorville Fairland (4-1-0) 9.2682, 4. Galion Northmor (6-0-0) 9.1582, 5. Cols. Africentric (4-1-0) 9.093, 6. Barnesville (4-1-0) 6.9068, 7. KIPP Columbus (4-2-0) 5.5459, 8. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (5-0-0) 5.3634, 9. Worthington Christian (4-1-0) 5.3157, 10. Lucasville Valley (4-2-0) 5.2576, 11. Johnstown Northridge (3-3-0) 4.2708, 12. Centerburg (3-2-0) 4.1614, 13. Fredericktown (3-3-0) 4.0833, 14. Nelsonville-York (3-3-0) 3.9688, 15. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-3-0) 3.8229, 16. Grandview Hts. (2-3-0) 3.6636, 17. Sarahsville Shenandoah (2-3-0) 3.6059, 18. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (3-2-0) 3.0233, 19. Ironton Rock Hill (2-2-0) 2.8269, 20. Mount Gilead (2-4-0) 2.6641, T-23 Stewart Federal Hocking (0-4) 0.0
Division VII, Region 27: 1. Newark Cath. (6-0-0) 10.0556, 2. Shadyside (6-0-0) 9.5789, 3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (6-0-0) 9, 4. Howard East Knox (5-1-0) 7.3639, 5. Glouster Trimble (3-2-0) 6.0824, 6. New Matamoras Frontier (4-1-0) 5.9707, 7. Waterford (3-2-0) 4.7024, 8. Caldwell (4-2-0) 4.6014, 9. Hannibal River (2-4-0) 3.7449, 10. Racine Southern (3-2-0) 3.2259, 11. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (3-3-0) 2.8553, 12. Corning Miller (2-2-0) 2.6711, 13. Danville (2-4-0) 2.5833, 14. Morral Ridgedale (3-2-0) 2.5023, 15. Woodsfield Monroe Central (2-3-0) 2.4412, 16. Bowerston Conotton Valley (2-3-0) 1.8889, 17. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (1-5-0) 1.6439, 18. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (2-4-0) 1.539, 19. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (2-4-0) 1.5275, 20. Cardington-Lincoln (1-4-0) 1.1933, 21. Reedsville Eastern (1-4) 1.107.
