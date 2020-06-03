The cancelation of the spring high school season brought many questions about future seasons, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association provided some answers last week.
OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass sent a memo to member schools' superintendents and athletic administrators on Friday, and one of the issues addressed was eligibility.
All students entering grades 7-12 will be academically eligible for the 2020 fall sports, according to the OHSAA. The organization posted the memo to its social media sites on Monday.
The OHSAA said that the decision was 'due to the wide‐range of academic grades being given for classwork during the final grading period.'
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine closed down schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Schools finished the year with unconventional methods of home-based assignments. With that in mind, the OHSAA office was "given authority to temporarily suspend strict compliance to various OHSAA constitution articles, bylaws and/or sports regulations if the non‐compliance is a direct result of the COVID‐19 pandemic and provided the suspensions remain consistent with the purpose of the rules and regulations," according to the memo.
The OHSAA also addressed spring sport transfer eligibility for the 2021 season. No transfer student will be subjected to normal transfer rules next spring, due to the cancelation of the 2020 season.
The completive balance will also not be used for spring sports in 2021, as tournament assignments will be based only on the school's EMIS numbers.
The OHSAA also confirmed that no fifth year of eligibility would be granted to 2020 spring sport student-athletes.
While the spring seasons were officially canceled by the OHSAA in April, the fate of the fall season still hangs in the balance. Schools were given the OK to hold workouts at their facilities for high school athletes, providing a step forward to getting high school athletes back in action.
