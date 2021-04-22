Last May, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced a decision to expand the football playoffs to 12 teams per region.
Before that format ever had a chance to be put in use, another playoff expansion is in play.
The OHSAA Board of Directors approved expansion of the football playoffs to 16 teams per region during its April Board meeting on Thursday.
The higher seeded team will host the first two weeks of the playoffs, with neutral sites being used starting with the regional semifinals. The No. 1 seed will host the No. 16 seed, and No. 2 will host the No. 15, and so on, in the opening round.
The OHSAA has allowed eight teams in per region from 1999 through 2019, and approved an expansion to 12 teams a year ago. Under that proposal, which was supposed to start this fall, the top four teams in each region would receive byes, with the No. 5 seed hosting the No. 12, No. 6 hosting No. 11, No. 7 hosting No. 10 and No. 8 hosting No. 9.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the 2020 season to be shortened to only six regular season games and the OHSAA allowed every team the chance to compete in the postseason for the first time.
“Last fall we received overwhelmingly positive feedback when we allowed every team to enter the football playoffs due to the shortened season because of COVID-19,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “We know there are some who want to keep the football postseason to a smaller number of schools, but the postseason tournament gives such a positive experience for our student-athletes, the schools and their communities that we felt strongly about giving that opportunity to more schools to make the playoffs. And football remains the only OHSAA sport in which not every team automatically qualifies for the postseason.”
The Harbin computer ratings, suspended for the 2020 season, will be used again this fall. The OHSAA also is considering adding a strength of schedule component to the ratings.
While the OSHAA is on board with adding more games to the playoffs, the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association is not in favor of the expansion.
The organization released a statement on Thursday night that read, "The decision to expand to a 16 team playoff format is met with complete dismay by the OHSFCA. The OHSAA failed to work in good faith with our association. The OHSFCA worked for over two years to create a viable expansion of the playoff system. The OHSFCA proposed the playoff expansion to 12 teams in January of 2020. The OHSAA approved this expansion in the spring of 2020 for the 2021 season. We are extremely disappointed in yesterday's vote by the OHSAA without consulting the OHSFCA. It is abundantly clear that this decision is financially motivated."
The statement concludes, "The OHSFCA remains committed to working with the OHSAA and anyone else who is committed to maintaining the high standards of Ohio High School Football."
The OHSAA also stated that the site for the 2021 state championship games has not been determined but that the finals will be held the weekend of Thursday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 5.
Divisions I, II, III and IV will play on Friday during the first five rounds, with Divisions V, VI and VII playing on Saturdays.
The decision will increase the number of teams making the postseason from 224 to 448.
If this format was in place in 2019, Athens County would have sent four teams to the postseason.
Trimble qualified anyway as a 10-0 team seeded fourth in Division VI, Region 21.
Nelsonville-York (ninth, Division VI, Region 21), Athens (16th, Division III, Region 11) and Alexander (16th, Division V, Region 19) all missed the postseason but found itself in the top 16.
Athens was 5-5, and would have played at No. 1 Hartley that season. Alexander was 4-6 and would have played at eventual state runner-up Ironton in an opening-round playoff game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.