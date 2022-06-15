The Trimble Tomcats have built up an impressive resume of playoff success over the last decade.
The Tomcats will now try to continue that in Division VI in the upcoming football season.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association released region assignments and divisions for fall and winter sports on Monday and Tuesday.
Among the changes is Trimble, which has moved up to Division VI, Region 23 for football.
The OHSAA uses enrollment date provided by the Ohio Department of Education to determine each school's base enrollment numbers for girls and boys sports, and those numbers are used for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 schools years. Divisional breakdowns for the sport that utilize competitive balance data, which include soccer, volleyball and football in the fall and basketball in the winter, are reconfigured every year, while non-competitive balance sports are reconfigured every two years using only base enrollment numbers.
Trimble's male EMIS enrollment is 118, and it moves to 122 when competitive balance is factored in.
The smallest Division VI schools had an enrollment figure of 113.
Trimble has won at least one playoff game in each of the last 10 seasons.
The OHSAA added a seventh division in 2013. Trimble played in the Division VII state championship game in 2013 and 2018, also advancing to the state semifinals in 2014.
Trimble was in Division VI in 2019, going 10-0 and winning a home playoff game before losing in the regional semifinals.
Trimble and Nelsonville-York will compete in the same region, as the Buckeyes remain in Region 23.
Nelsonville-York is actually smaller than Trimble based on EMIS numbers, with the Buckeyes' male enrollment sitting at 117, then landing at 122 when competitive balance is figured into the equation.
While Trimble moved up a division, Federal Hocking moved down. The Lancers will compete in Division VII, Region 27.
The Lancers have an EMIS number of 108, and 110 with competitive balance.
Alexander remains in Division V, Region 19. The Spartans have a male enrollment of 191, moving to 195 with competitive balance.
Alexander is among the biggest Division V schools in enrollment. Ironton is the biggest at 201, after a competitive balance number of 24 is added in for competitive balance.
Athens remains in Division III, Region 11 with a base enrollment of 290, going to 299 after competitive balance.
In boys' soccer, Athens and Alexander remain in Division II.
In girls' soccer, Alexander is one of the largest Division III schools. The Spartans' female EMIS number is 170, going go 185 after completive balance.
Athens' girls soccer remains in Division II. Athens' female EMIS number is 252, with the Bulldogs' number going to 269 after competitive balance.
There are no changes for county teams in volleyball. Athens is Division II, while Nelsonville-York, Alexander and Federal Hocking are Division III. Trimble remains in Division IV.
The divisional assignments for basketball were released on Tuesday by the OHSAA. The biggest change was Alexander moving up to Division II in boys' basketball.
The Spartans will compete as the smallest Division II team in the state, in terms of number of students. After competitive balance, Alexander's boys' basketball number is 195.
Athens' boys remain Division II, with a final competitive balance number of 291.
While Trimble moved up in football, the boys' basketball program barely remained in Division IV.
The Tomcats are tied for the largest school in Division IV when competitive balance is factored in. Trimble's final number is 119, just keeping them in Division IV.
Federal Hocking's boys also remain in Division IV, with a final competitive balance number of 116.
Nelsonville-York remains in Division III for boys' basketball, with a final competitive balance number of 124.
There are no changes in girls' basketball. Alexander (172), Nelsonville-York (136) and Federal Hocking (122) remain in Division III.
Trimble (94) remains in Division IV and Athens (256) remains in Division II.
— Information from the OHSAA was used in this report.
