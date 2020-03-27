Boys Basketball
Division I
Player School
Kade Ruegsegger Dover
Chris Blauman Madison
Jonah McCartney Hoover
Christian Pfeiffer Amherst Steele
Benjamin Gedeon Fremont Ross
Matthew Beverly Butler
Jack Burdett Hudson
Jack Cooper Mason
Mitchell Greer Mason
Boys’ Division II
Player Team
Brandon Simoniette Warren
Tyler Eberhart Kenton Ridge
Collin Perkins Kenton Ridge
Nate Trainer Athens
Andrew Stephens Athens
Drew Wennes Huron
Luken Hill Sheridan
Nolan Mader Tippecanoe
Boys’ Division III
Player Team
Nickolas Nesser Zane Trace
Luke Denecker Bluffton
Coby Miller Riverdale
Drew Hanning Oak Hill
Bart Bixler Anna
Mason Loeffler Evergreen
Trey Stoffer Ridgewood
J.K. Kearns Alexander
Chris Brooks South Range
Elijah Zimmerman Archbold
Boys’ Division IV
Player Team
Ian Leach Columbus Tree of Life
Hayden Rader Arcadia
Christopher Elchert Jackson Center
Jordyn Jury Hopewell-Loudon
Cameron Kittle Trimble
Jaron Cape Edgerton
David Wolverton Mogadore
Jaret Vermillion Arlington
Evan Roebke Kalida
Matthew Church Bristol
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.