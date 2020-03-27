Boys Basketball

Division I

Player School

Kade Ruegsegger Dover

Chris Blauman Madison

Jonah McCartney Hoover

Christian Pfeiffer Amherst Steele

Benjamin Gedeon Fremont Ross

Matthew Beverly Butler

Jack Burdett Hudson

Jack Cooper Mason

Mitchell Greer Mason

Boys’ Division II

Player Team

Brandon Simoniette Warren

Tyler Eberhart Kenton Ridge

Collin Perkins Kenton Ridge

Nate Trainer Athens

Andrew Stephens Athens

Drew Wennes Huron

Luken Hill Sheridan

Nolan Mader Tippecanoe

Boys’ Division III

Player Team

Nickolas Nesser Zane Trace

Luke Denecker Bluffton

Coby Miller Riverdale

Drew Hanning Oak Hill

Bart Bixler Anna

Mason Loeffler Evergreen

Trey Stoffer Ridgewood

J.K. Kearns Alexander

Chris Brooks South Range

Elijah Zimmerman Archbold

Boys’ Division IV

Player Team

Ian Leach Columbus Tree of Life

Hayden Rader Arcadia

Christopher Elchert Jackson Center

Jordyn Jury Hopewell-Loudon

Cameron Kittle Trimble

Jaron Cape Edgerton

David Wolverton Mogadore

Jaret Vermillion Arlington

Evan Roebke Kalida

Matthew Church Bristol

