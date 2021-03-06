2020-21 Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association all-Southeast District Girls Basketball Teams
Division 1
Second Team
Morgan Altenburger, Marietta, 5-9, Sr., 16.2; Avery Thompson, Logan, 5-11, Sr., 12.3
Third Team
Adi Hill, Marietta, 5-8, Sr. 13.0; Brooklin Harris, Logan, 5-6, Jr., 11.5
Special Mention
Jessica Smith, Marietta; Ella Guthrie, Logan
Division 2
First Team
Hannah Jacks, Bidwell River Valley, 5-9, Sr., 19.1; Abbie Smith, Vincent Warren, 6-0, Jr., 16.6; Kenzie McConnell, Circleville, 6-0, Sr., 20.1; Morgan Bentley, McArthur Vinton County, 5-10, Sr., 17.0; Cameron Zinn, McArthur Vinton County, 5-11, Jr., 12.0; Faith Stinson, Thornville Sheridan, 6-1, Jr., 19.7; Bailey Beckstedt, Thornville Sheridan, 5-7, Jr., 13.0
Players of the Year: Kenzie McConnell, Circleville; Faith Stinson, Thornville Sheridan
Coaches of the Year: Rod Bentley, McArthur Vinton County; Steve Kalinoski, Circleville; J.D. Walters, Thornville Sheridan
Second Team
Maddy Petro, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-0, Sr., 14.2; Mallory Hawley, Pomeroy Meigs, 5-10, Jr., 19.0; Jaylah Captain, Circleville, 5-8, Sr.; 10.0; Hannah Rauch, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-5, Jr., 10.0; Magarah Bloom, Wash. C.H. Miami Trace 5-7, Sr., 7.9; T.J. Carpenter, Jackson, 5-9, Fr., 11.0; Myriah Davis, McArthur Vinton County, 5-5, Sr., 13.0; Bri Weller, Greenfield McClain, 5-7, Sr., 14.2; Zoiee Smith, Waverly, 5-7, Sr., 13.0; Paige Carter, Waverly, 5-8, Sr., 11.5; Jamisyn Stinson, Thornville Sheridan, 5-9, Fr., 13.2
Third Team
Jacey Harding, Chillicothe, 5-8, So., 10.0; Avery Miller, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, Jr., 11.0; Olivia Alloway, Vincent Warren, 5-9, Sr., 10.3; Marisa Malone, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-8, Sr., 9.3; Grace Stewart, Wash. C.H. Miami Trace, 5-5, Sr., 9.5; Brynn Griffith, Circleville Logan Elm, 6-5, Sr., 12.0; Tegan Bartoe, McArthur Vinton County, 5-8, Jr., 12.0; Gracie Dean, Hillsboro, 5-7, Jr., 14.1
Special Mention
Lauren Twyman, Bidwell River Valley; Rylee Lisle, Pomeroy Meigs; Kesi Federspiel, Athens; Alexis Frazee, Vincent Warren; Gabby McConnell, Circleville; Emily Semler, Washington Court House Washington; Mattie Walburn, Jackson; Katelyn Webb, Jackson; Emma Stegbauer, Greenfield McClain; Kyla Burchett, Greenfield McClain; Carli Knight, Waverly; Grace Conrad, Thornville Sheridan
Division 3
First Team
Marlee Grinstead, Albany Alexander, 5-9, Jr., 18.1; Paige Tolson, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-3, Sr., 23.0; Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-11, Jr., 24.0; Addi Dillow, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-8, Sr., 24.0; Tomi Hinkle, Proctorville Fairland, 5-7, So., 17.0; Rylee Leonard, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-6, So., 20.4; DeLaney Harper, Seaman North Adams, 6-0., Sr., 12.4; Kaylee Darnell, Wheelersburg, 5-6, Sr., 19.8; Aubri Spicer, New Lexington, 5-8, So., 19.9; Emma Fouch, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-7, Jr., 17.5
Players of the Year: Addi Dillow, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant; Rylee Leonard, Sardinia Eastern Brown
Coach of the Year: Kevin Pickerill, Sardinia Eastern Brown
Second Team
Mahaley Farmer, Williamsport Westfall, 5-10, Sr., 11.7; Jadyn Mace, Albany Alexander, 5-7, Sr., 11.2; Macie Graves, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-10, Sr., 18.0; Emma Garrison, Frankfort Adena, 5-6, Fr., 10.0; Jadyn Smith, Frankfort Adena, 5-9, Jr., 10.0; Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill, 6-1, Jr., 13.4; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-10, Jr., 12.0; Bree Allen, Proctorville Fairland, 5-11, Fr., 15.5; Maddie Ward, Chesapeake, 5-11, Sr., 16.4; Karmen Bruton, South Point, 5-6, Jr.; 10.0; Evan Williams, Ironton, 5-5, So., 9.3; Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill, 5-5, So., 12.2; Mackenzie Gloff, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-10, Jr., 10.6; Livi Shonkwiler, Minford, 5-5, Sr., 14.0; Haidyn Wamsley, McDermott Northwest, 5-10, Sr., 13.0; Valerie Copas, McDermott Northwest, 5-8, Sr., 12.0; Eden Cline, Portsmouth West, 5-7, Jr., 11.3; Alaina Keeney, Wheelersburg, 5-10, Jr., 10.7
Third Team
Sydney Reynolds, Reedsville Eastern, 5-9, So., 14.3; Airah Lavy, Nelsonville-York, 5-9, Fr., 14.1; Lauren Lane, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 5-8, Sr., 11.0; Bailey Vulgamore, Piketon, 5-8, So., 12.1; Abbey Hicks, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-6, Jr., 11.0; Emma Marshall, Proctorville Fairland, 5-6, Sr., 11.0; Blake Anderson, Chesapeake, 5-6, Jr., 12.6; Emma Prine, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-6, Jr., 8.0; Wylie Shipley, Seaman North Adams, 5-10, Sr., 8.5; Sierra Benney, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-10, Sr., 12.7; Lexi Deaver, Portsmouth West, 5-3, So., 7.5; Kim Kellogg, New Lexington, 5-11, So., 10.3; Grace Frame, Crooksville, 5-11, Jr., 15.3; McKenna Headley, Crooksville, 5-10, Jr., 13.9; Ella Newkirk, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-4, Jr., 10.3
Special Mention
Erica Durst, Reedsville Eastern; Marissa Mullins, Williamsport Westfall; Gabby Patete, Williamsport Westfall; Kara Meeks, Albany Alexander; Kylie Tabler, Stewart Federal Hocking; Cidney Huff, Chillicothe Southeastern; Jenna Johnston, Wellston; Brooke Howard, Oak Hill; Olivia Clarkson, Oak Hill; Sarah Mitchell, South Point; Isabel Morgan, Ironton; Aleigha Matney, Rock Hill; Emma Brown, Sardinia Eastern Brown; Braylie Jones, Seaman North Adams; Jade Massey, Lynchburg-Clay; Ava Jenkins, McDermott Northwest; Emily Cheatham, Portsmouth; Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West; Haley Whitt, Lucasville Valley; Ellie Kallner, Wheelersburg; Lydia Stephens, New Lexington; Braylynn Haines, Leesburg Fairfield
Division 4
First Team
Cara Taylor, Waterford, 5-3, Jr., 14.2; Briana Orsborne, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, Jr. 15.0; Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-9, Jr., 15.4; Olivia Smith, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-6, Jr., 12.5; Abby Cochenour, Beaver Eastern, 5-7, Jr., 19.8; Jacey Justice, Peebles, 5-8, Sr., 32.1; Kasey Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-7, Jr., 18.0; Bri Claxon, South Webster, 5-9, Jr., 25.7; Ava Hassel, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-5, Sr., 20.8
Players of the Year: Jacey Justice, Peebles; Ava Hassel, Portsmouth Notre Dame
Coach of the Year: Jerry Close, Waterford
Second Team
Curstin Giffin, Belpre, 5-9, Sr., 14.0; Mackenzie Suprano, Waterford, 5-6, Jr., 15.9; Jayne Six, Glouster Trimble, 6-2, Jr., 15.3; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, 5-9, Fr., 13.6; Brooke Kennedy, Manchester, 6-0, Sr., 16.9; Lilly Gray, Peebles, 5-10, Sr., 12.0; Kame Sweeney, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-10, Sr., 12.0; Claire Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-0, Sr., 8.4
Third Team
Jessie Rutt, Crown City South Gallia, 5-7, Jr., 12.3; Halee Williams, Belpre, 6-0, Jr., 14.0; Riley Schweikert, Waterford, 5-9, Sr., 7.7; Emily Young, Glouster Trimble, 5-8, Jr., 12.0; Morgan Lyons, Symmes Valley, 5-6, So., 11.0; Abbi Stanforth, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-8, Sr., 10.7; Kenzi Ferneau, Latham Western, 5-6, So., 11.6; Payton Johnson, Peebles, 5-7, Freshman, 15.0; Shelby Easter, New Boston Glenwood, 6-0, Sr., 11.0; Kenzie Whitley, New Boston Glenwood, 5-7, Jr., 12.0; Faith Maloney, South Webster, 6-0, Jr., 9.4; Annie Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-1, So., 8.5
Special Mention
Macie Sanders, Crown City South Gallia; Tori Triplett, Crown City South Gallia; Kayla Evans, Racine Southern; Laikyn Imler, Glouster Trimble; Emma Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph; Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley; Emily Sweeney, Manchester; Jaylie Parr, Mowrystown Whiteoak; Grace Smith, Sciotoville East; Shaley Munion, Portsmouth Clay; Anna Knapp, Franklin Furnace Green; Bella Claxon, South Webster; Isabel Cassidy, Portsmouth Notre Dame
