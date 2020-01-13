GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats, by their own admission, didn't have the best offensive first half on Monday against the Eastern Eagles.
Trimble, which took Friday and Saturday off after last week's big win over Waterford, only had five points in the first six minutes against Eastern. The Tomcats shot 36.6 (11 of 30) from the field in the opening two quarters.
While the Tomcats' offense took a while to get cooking, their defense was there from the opening tip.
Trimble wore down the Eagles, leading to a 58-47 victory inside Bill White Gymnasium.
The Tomcats (11-2 overall) remain unbeaten at 9-0 inside the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
"I know we're in a lot better condition than we were last year," Trimble coach Joe Richards said. "That's the first thing we put up on the board, play harder than your opponent for 32 minutes. That's the first defensive key."
The game wasn't as close as the final score would indicate, as Trimble led by 27 points early in the fourth quarter and was still ahead by 23 with less than three minutes to play.
The Tomcats led just 21-16 late in the second quarter before they blitzed the Eagles (4-9, 2-7 TVC-Hocking) with a huge run.
It started with Jayne Six scoring six consecutive points for a 27-16 lead.
Eastern's Jen Parker temporarily stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer to end the first half.
The Tomcats then put on a display in the third quarter that showed why they are a first-place team in the TVC-Hocking.
It started with Emily Young's 3-pointer to restore an 11-point lead, 30-19. The shot began a run of 12 straight points, allowing Trimble to lead 39-19 after Six found Briana Orsborne for an easy layup.
Orsborne also made a 3-pointer during the run, part of a career night for the sophomore. She scored a game-high 25 points on 12 of 17 shooting, adding four rebounds.
"My teammates definitely make very good open shots when we need them, especially in the third quarter," Orsborne said. "That's when we come back, right after halftime."
Orsborne made 11 of 14 shots from 2-point range, most coming on layups from feeds from her teammates.
"Briana was all over the floor for the whole game," Richards said. "She was everywhere. She's got to be our spark plug. That's her game. It led to a lot of points tonight. Normally that doesn't happen, but she played well overall."
Six had six assists, four when she found Orsborne at the rim.
"Jayne played awesome," Orsborne said.
Six finished with 21 points on 8 of 14 shooting, as Six and Orsborne nearly outscored the Eagles by themselves. Six also had 11 rebounds and a blocked shot to go with her six assists.
Orsborne and Six had their fingerprints all over Trimble's nearly perfect third quarter.
Trimble won the frame 24-8, with Six or Orsborne either scoring on assisting on 22 of the points. The Tomcats made 11 of 15 shots from the field, burying Eastern with efficiency on offense, and tenacity on defense.
"We talked about at halftime, we need to tighten the screws a little bit on defense, and which would lead to some run outs if we did that," Richards said. "We were able to do that and we had some easy run outs and baskets. We'll take those all night long."
The lead grew to 49-23 with 1:45 left in the third quarter when Six was double teamed, finding Orsborne for another basket.
The Tomcats made a point to get the ball to Six, and she often delivered with either a strong post move, or finding the open teammate.
"She made a couple real nice post moves in the first and second quarter," Richards said. "Then she started feeding off the double team. We had some cuts, normally it was (Orsborne) getting easy baskets."
Overall, Trimble enjoyed a 33-11 run to lead 54-27 after Young began the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer.
Parker lead the Eagles with 17 points, making three 3-pointers.
Young also hit double figures for Trimble with 10 points, four assists and two blocks. Laikyn Imler ran the offense with five assists and five rebounds.
It was a measure of revenge for the Tomcats to sweep the season series with the Eagles. It's another breakthrough for the program, which hadn't accomplished that feat in more than a decade.
"It feels good because last year I don't think we beat them either time," Orsborne said. "It's good to get that revenge from last year."
Trimble will travel to Federal Hocking on Thursday in another big TVC-Hocking clash. The Tomcats lead Waterford by two games in the league standings, and every win inches them closer to a possible title. Richards knows every league team will get up for their rematch against Trimble.
"Not that teams took us lightly the first time, but we definitely have people's attention now," he said. "We're going to get their best shot. I just told them in the locker room, enjoy tonight. We've got to start getting ready for Federal Hocking on Thursday. They've been playing well."
Trimble 58, Eastern 47
Eastern;9;10;8;20;—;47
Trimble;13;14;24;7;—;58
EASTERN 47 (4-9, 2-7 TVC-Hocking)
Jaymie Basham 1 0-0 2, Sydney Reynolds 4 1-6 9, Olivia Barber 2 0-0 4, Kennedy Rockhold 4 2-2 10, Whitney Durst 0 1-2 1, Juli Durst 1 0-0 2, Jen Parker 5 4-4 17, Ella Carleton 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 17 10-21 47; 3-point field goals: 3 (Parker 3)
TRIMBLE 58 (11-2, 9-0 TVC-Hocking)
Laikyn Imler 1 0-1 2, Riley Campbell 0 0-0 0, Briana Orsborne 12 0-0 25, Emily Young 4 0-0 10, Jayne Six 8 5-7 21, Sophia Ives 0 0-0 0, Emily Calentine 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Hardy 0 0-0 0, Madeline Yuska 0 0-0 0, Grace Adkins 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 25 5-8 58; 3-point field goals: 3 (Young 2, Osborne 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Eastern 17-48 (.354), 3-point field goals 3-10 (.300); Trimble 25-56 (.446), 3-point field goals 3-16 (.188); Free throws — Eastern 10-21 (.476), Trimble 5-8 (.625); Rebounds — Eastern 30 (Reynolds 5), Trimble 36 (Six 11); Assists — Eastern 8 (Parker 3), Trimble; 15 (Six 6); Blocks — Eastern 1 (Rockhold 1), Trimble 5 (Young 2); Turnovers — Eastern 15, Trimble 14; Steals — Eastern 11 (Juli Durst 4), Trimble 7 (Young 2); Team fouls — Eastern 9, Trimble 14
