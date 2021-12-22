Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association All-Ohio team
Division II First Team
Aidan Eck, Sr, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy; Million Evans, Jr, Bay; Matteo Fusillo, Jr, Shawnee; Timmy Griffin, Jr, McNicholas; Noah Huda, Jr, Sminary; Ethan Jacobs, Jr, Bay; Trent Maisano, Sr, Watterson; Austin Miller, Jr, Shawnee; Gux Peacock, Jr, Wyoming; Gage Potter, Sr, Lexington; Zach Rennie, Jr, DeSales; Trevor Rorabaugh, Sr, Revere; John Ruetschile, Sr, Oakwood; Evan Stonerock, Sr, Tippecanoe; Trace Terry, Sr, Bellbrook; Elliott Warner, Sr, New Philadelphia; Gage Weaver, Jr, Ontario; Brody Wilt, Sr, Gallia Academy.
Division II Second Team
Zach Ahmed, Sr, Canfield; Landon Bechtel, Sr, Milton Union; Alexander Beedles, Sr, Gilmour Academy; Nick Bertolini, Jr, St. Vincent-St. Mary; Brian Bishop, Jr, Central Catholic; Parker Bolin, Sr, Alexander; Alex Cantor, Sr, Chagrin Falls; Caleb Carr, Sr, Marlington; Connor Carruth, Sr, Kettering Alter; Walker Cisco, Sr, Edison; Christian Cora, Sr, Benedictine; Kyler D'Augustino, Jr, Alexander; Jack Depperschmidt, Sr, Lexington; Evan Dinan, Sr, Zanesville; Dylan DiPiero, Sr, Howland; Jack Downing, Sr, Chaminade Julienne; James Effinger, Sr, Revere; Jayden Fuller, Sr, Norton; Emmet Gillies, Sr, Hartley; Jacob Gulu, Sr, Hubbard; Lucas Hanes, So, Unioto; Jeramy Hermiller, Sr, Ottawa-Glandorf; Quinn Holtzapple, Jr, Memorial; Dom Incorvati, Jr, Streetsboro; Charlie Isphording, So, Indian Hill; Nick Lang, Sr, Bloom-Carroll; Colston Lauvray, Sr, River View; Braulio Rosas-Clouse, Sr, Athens; David Sarver, Sr, Marietta; Connor Schaeffer, Sr, Huron; Alex Shaeffer, Sr, DeSales; Jack Sheehan, Sr, Summit Country Day; Dakota Shell, Jr; Bellefontaine; graham Shoaps, Jr, Granville; Caden Stout, Jr, St. Clairsville; Jake Tartaglia, Sr, Orange; Ethan Thomas, Jr, Elida.
