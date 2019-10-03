When we think of football injuries, we too often conjure up those bone-rattling hits that have the potential to usher in concussions and stingers, knee and ankle injuries. While these and other injuries do happen, there’s another form of injury most of us overlook that often doesn’t involve contact at all. As athletes push themselves harder to become the best version of their athletic selves, overuse injuries become a legitimate concern.
Overuse injuries are just that — taking on too much activity without enough time for the specific joints, tendons and muscles to recover. That doesn’t mean that athletes need to stop performing certain activities. Instead it’s encouragement to mix up the routine. This is where the concept of cross-training comes into play.
Training and technique matter
Cross-training helps with ongoing conditioning while alleviating a constant grind and strain on the same muscles and joints. Take runners for example. If all distance runners did was run, it would increase their chances of injury due to overuse as feet, ankles, shins and knees take a literal pounding on the pavement. Also, a runner’s enjoyment of running would diminish over time with monotony and a lack of diverse training methods. Giving the mind a break from regimented routine is equally as helpful when it comes to staying motivated. So runners will take to the bike, swim, weight train, and engage in other sporting activities to continue building muscle and stamina for the sport they love. And the same rings true for football players and any competitive athlete.
Beyond an intentionally varied training regimen is the need for proper technique. In football, defensive players understand the importance of technique when it comes to tackling. On the other side of the ball, wide receivers know the importance of route running and quarterbacks know that throwing form and release time are critical. But regardless of position, every football player needs to grasp that technique in their training — from weight training to warm-up and cool-downs stretches with physical activity — is important to help avoid overuse injuries. It also comes down to the importance of the form and fit of gear. Something as simple as shoes that don’t fit right or offer the proper support can wreak havoc on feet and knees and place excessive and unnecessary stress on muscles and joints.
The value in a multi-sport approach
One of the most natural ways to give the body a break and cross train is simply to play other sports. The football player who runs track, plays baseball or basketball, or is on the lacrosse team will train differently from their role on the gridiron. This is good for the body as well as the mind, as it helps diversify the player’s overall fitness while also hedging bets against burnout from specializing in a single sport.
For the football player that dreams of being the next Aaron Donald or Aaron Rodgers, the temptation will always be to get the reps in and give everything they have to the game. That mindset can lead to sports specialization, which has its drawbacks because of overuse injuries. Instead, athletes would be better served modeling the paths of Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray or even former Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith.
Wilson and Murray both were exceptional baseball players with offers to play professionally before choosing career paths in the NFL. Murray also was a Heisman trophy winner and the number-one draft pick in last year’s NFL draft. Smith also was a Heisman trophy-winning quarterback in college, yet he was recruited by Ohio State’s football team as an “athlete” thanks to his athletic prowess in high school as a three-sport athlete across football, basketball and track. These athletes reached the top of their game without succumbing to a sports specialization mindset, and it could be argued that their multi-sport training benefitted their ability to reach their heights.
The 2019 NFL draft board should serve as Exhibit A for anyone who questions a multi-sport approach to becoming the best at a preferred sport. Of the 254 football players drafted, 224 of them — 88 percent — were multi-sport athletes. Surprisingly, 30 draftees — a mere 12 percent — only played football. Other major sports that multi-sport athletes participated in included track and field (61 percent), basketball (45 percent), baseball (8 percent), wrestling (3 percent) and lacrosse (2 percent).
Whether they play one or more sports, athletes need their down time to recover. Young athletes also need time to still be kids while they can. The vast majority of young athletes will not go on to play at the highest levels, so there is a need for everyone involved to ensure we don’t lose sight of what the game is all about – the ability to be part of something bigger than oneself, to be part of a team, and to work toward collective success. Ultimately, the game is intended to be fun. As we thoughtfully train athletes for the game, and prepare them to guard their physical health and mental well-being to keep them in the game, they’ll create memories to treasure for a lifetime.
Questions or concerns about this topic or any other sports medicine issue? We want to hear from you. Contact Dr. Frederick Soliman, DO, a primary care sports medicine physician at OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College and team physician for the Ohio University Athletics Department at Frederick.Soliman@OhioHealth.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.