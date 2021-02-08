CHILLICOTHE — Paige Tolson put on a show in the Federal Hocking Lancers' non-league game at Southeastern High School.
Tolson scored a game-high 36 points, but it was the Panthers who emerged with the 58-49 victory.
Tolson did her best to help the Lancers rally from an early deficit. Federal Hocking trailed 20-8 after one quarter, 28-13 at halftime and 44-22 going to the fourth.
Tolson found another gear in the final quarter, scoring 25 points.
Tolson made 14 of 17 free throws for the game, making 12 of 13 in the fourth. She also added three 3-pointers and a pair of 2-pointers in the final frame, a quarter the Lancers won 27-14.
For the game, Tolson made four 3-pointers and five 2-pointers to go along with her free throws.
Federal Hocking fell to 13-6 on the season, losing a non-league contest for the first time this season.
Reagan Jeffers added six points for the Lancers, while Brennah Jarvis had five points and Alexis Smith two points.
Macie Graves led Southeastern with 25 points, making four 3-pointers and 9 of 10 free throws.
Cidney Huff added 18 points.
Federal Hocking is scheduled to conclude the regular season this week. The Lancers will travel to Trimble on Tuesday for a makeup game before traveling to Crooksville on Thursday.
